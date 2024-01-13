French Toast Makes The Perfect Vessel For A Sweet And Savory Breakfast Sandwich

It's hard to beat having a breakfast sandwich first thing in the morning. It's packed with protein and carbohydrates to fill you up, and with the right combination of bread and filling, it can be incredibly delicious. In fact, to add a complementary sweetness to your savory breakfast sandwich, you can use another popular breakfast item to build it.

French toast has the structure you need to hold a hearty breakfast sandwich together. Made with either thickly sliced or dense bread and with a crispy crust protecting the spongy softness inside, it's the perfect vessel for your breakfast meats, cheeses, and condiments. The egg-and-milk batter, which becomes a binding agent as you fry your French toast, lends a creaminess to your sandwich, and you can adjust its sweetness through the amount of sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon you add to it. You can even take your French toast to the next level by using melted ice cream as your batter. It's also economical since you can transform a slightly stale loaf rather than throwing it out.

Thanks to its play of textures and its delightful combination of sweetness, saltiness, and richness, French toast can make your favorite fillings taste more gourmet than usual. Assemble a simple breakfast sandwich using ready-made pesto, omelet, cheese, and juicy slices of tomatoes or strawberries. Close it with a second slice of French toast and then slather some kaya jam on top so you also get a boost of mild, nutty sweetness with every bite.