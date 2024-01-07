Kaya Jam Is The Underrated Condiment You'll Want To Slather On Everything

It might not usually come in an eye-popping color like other fruit jams, but kaya jam's appearance belies an irresistible nutty sweetness. Made from coconut milk or cream, eggs, and sugar, it's a popular spread across Southeast Asia where it's frequently enjoyed at breakfast and afternoon tea.

With its name derived from the Malay word for "rich," silky smooth kaya jam is subtly indulgent. When made with fragrant pandan extract, it gets hints of vanilla along with a light jade color. This variant is called Nonya kaya, whereas the classic golden-brown one is referred to as Hainanese kaya. Some manufacturers also add honey so the jam gets another layer of sweetness. Kaya jam is usually spread on thin toast and layered with a pat of salted butter. Its lightly fluffy consistency complements the bread's crunchiness, making each bite of kaya toast a delightful play of flavors and textures. Typically served with either kopi (coffee) or teh (tea), kaya toast is also served with soft-boiled eggs in Singaporean coffee shops. Diners season the runny yolks with dark soy sauce and white pepper and then dip their kaya toast into them to enjoy the savory-sweet contrast in every bite.

Kaya jam's popularity has led to different versions of the classic kaya toast. A popular innovation is kaya French toast, in which the condiment is spread on thick bread that has been fried in an egg mixture.