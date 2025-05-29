The Healthier Chick-Fil-A Salad You Can Order With Just 2 Menu Items

It's no secret that most salads tend to be a lighter, less calorie-dense choice when you're hitting up a fast food restaurant. At Chick-fil-A, even salads with several toppings and a dressing can still beat out the fan-favorite chicken nuggets in terms of how good they are for you. That said, the kale crunch salad and grilled nuggets combination shines as an impressively healthy and satisfying meal.

The kale crunch salad offers plenty of flavor (and crunch, as the name suggests) at just 170 calories. Adding a five-count of grilled chicken nuggets only adds an additional 80 calories, bringing this well-rounded meal to a total of 250 calories. In contrast, the menu-based Chick-fil-A salad with the lowest calories is the market salad with a grilled chicken filet, which has 550 calories.

If you're looking for ways to increase your protein intake, you're also in luck. The kale crunch salad and a five count of grilled nuggets together offer 20 grams of protein. While the cobb salad does boast a whopping 42 grams of protein, it also contains a considerable 830 calories; if you're keeping an eye on your diet, it's a good idea to weigh your options based on the ratio of calories to protein, and it's clear that adding grilled chicken nuggets to the kale crunch salad at Chick-fil-A stands out thanks to its nutritional makeup.