We Dipped Every Chick-Fil-A Sauce And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken, including everything from sandwiches to nuggets. It has become a powerhouse of a fast food chain, with more than 3,000 locations across America, Puerto Rico, and Canada. But what is chicken without something to dip it in? The brand offers eight different sauces to choose from, which are bound to satisfy your cravings.

But which one is the best? I set out to find the answer and tasted each sauce alongside some of the chain's most popular items, including its chicken sandwich, nuggets, and waffle fries. As a frequent Chick-fil-A patron, I'm pretty familiar with its sauces and have my own personal leanings, but hadn't tried every one until now. To accurately rank each sauce, I judged each one based on how well it paired with the food items and how well-rounded its flavor was. After all, you want your sauce to complement what you're eating, not overpower it. That said — and without spoiling the rankings — it's important to note that none of Chick-fil-A's sauces were bad, but there were a few clear winners based on these factors.