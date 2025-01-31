The Ultimate Guide To East Asian Sauces

East Asian cuisine is incredibly vast, diverse, and full of regional variation. If you love eating food that originating from this part of the world, you'll know how flavor-packed dishes can be, often with a touch of sweetness, saltiness, acidity, umami, (even some pleasant bitterness), or all of the above in a perfect balance. Sauces play a big role in much of the cooking and eating, and often add the final touch or work as the base for a dish.

If you find yourself in the condiments and sauces aisle of an Asian grocery store, it can be overwhelming if you don't know what's what. There may be hundreds of different sauces, but even different types (and of course different brands) of the same sauce. Not to fear, once you know what type of cuisine you want to cook, or at least familiarize yourself with the uses and flavors of the basics, you'll know what to reach for — and even make yourself.

As a culinary-trained cook and recipe developer, I've had the privilege of working with chefs from East Asia or with East Asian heritage, who have shown me the ropes. Understanding these sauces has taken my cooking to the next level — as it can for you too. Here is the ultimate guide to get you started with East Asian sauces (and some Southeast Asian ones too).

