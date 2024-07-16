16 Creative Ways To Use Fish Sauce

There is perhaps no ingredient that offers the punchy, salty, umami-rich, and deeply delicious flavor that fish sauce does. Although the condiment can trace its roots back to both China and Ancient Rome, it's now mostly produced across Southeast Asia, where it's made from fermented anchovies. And if you're looking for easy ways to balance and enhance your favorite dishes, you really need to make sure you have some fish sauce in your pantry at all times.

Whether you're a seasoned fish sauce user or you're wondering how to get started cooking with the ingredient for the first time, you're in luck. We spoke with a few fish sauce aficionados, including recipe developer Irena Macri of Cooked & Loved, chef and culinary advisor for Restaurantji Kevin Ashton, and owner of Kashkan restaurant Ranveer Brar, to learn how they use fish sauce in their own recipes. Check out these ideas to use this iconic condiment in traditional — and completely unexpected — ways.