A Dash Of Fish Sauce Brings Out All The Decadent Flavors Of Basil Beef

Never one to shy away from complex flavors, basil beef is a dish you can always count on for a satisfying meal. Although the meat and the herbs are already enticing on their own, it's the seasoning that brings them to life. You'll often find hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and a few intense spices in the recipe, promising a deeply savory, intricately umami taste. If there's anything else that can be added for even more decadence, however, it's fish sauce.

This condiment is derived from fermented fish, offering a briny, pungent taste with a thickly sweet undertone. The scent may be a bit off-putting at first, but don't let that deter you. With just the right amount, fish sauce can transform the dish without completely altering its profile. Uniquely striking, it's your easy shortcut to a flavorful, complex basil beef that's both vibrant and comforting. It plays right into the basil's aromatic notes and the beef's savory richness, plus perfectly harmonizing with the remaining condiments' sweet, umami hints. What comes off the pan is a delicious dish steaming with irresistible fragrances and an equally divine taste.

This addition not only works marvelously with the original dish but also with other variations. In these Thai basil beef rolls, the fish sauce brings a special intrigue, giving them the best of both worlds — a featherlight freshness and interesting flavors. The case is also true with the salad, lettuce wrap, or any other rendition you may come up with.