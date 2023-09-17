Fresh And Fragrant Thai Basil Beef Rolls Recipe

If you're looking for a lighter dish that doesn't skimp on flavor, perhaps as a starter, or a lunch option, these Thai basil beef rolls are something a little different from a run-of-the-mill salad. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has created this recipe which combines richly fragrant spiced ground beef with fresh and crispy raw veggies in delicate rice paper rolls, making for an utterly irresistible, as well as healthy, meal option.

You may be more familiar with a Chinese spring roll, which usually consists of a sort of pancake made of pastry, wrapped into a cylindrical shape around a filling, and then deep fried. These rolls, however, use rice paper as a wrapper, which is more common in Vietnamese cuisine. Because they are not deep fried, they are a lighter choice, perfect for those who are looking for a slightly more health-conscious way of enjoying this well-loved dish. And, because they use rice paper, instead of a wheat-based pasty wrap, this also makes them gluten-free; perfect for any diners who need to avoid gluten!

As well as flavorful, these Thai basil beef rolls are relatively quick to cook and prepare, and should be ready to eat in half an hour. Read on to find out how you can make this fresh and fragrant dish at home.