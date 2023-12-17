For An Umami-Packed Chicken Noodle Soup, Add Fish Sauce

Comfort in a bowl, chicken noodle soup is the quintessential remedy for all those sick days and cold nights. A steaming hot pot of vegetables, noodles, and chicken simmering in a heart-warming broth, what could be better for soothing both the soul and the belly? Well, perhaps one thing; an umami version that is just as flavorful as it is comforting. You don't have to change much of the recipe for it either as all it takes is a few spoonfuls of fish sauce.

Umami, also known as the "fifth taste" in the line-up of sweet, sour, salty, and bitter, is often described as a pleasant mix of savory and meaty. You can find it in various types of food such as cured meat, mushrooms, seaweeds, aged cheese, certain fish, and more. Asian condiments, in particular, are a marvelous source for a pronounced impact. Just a small amount of soy sauce, hoisin sauce, mirin, miso, dashi, or fish sauce is enough to infuse that delicious and distinctive umami goodness into almost any dish.

Made by fermenting anchovies in salt, fish sauce is deeply umami and briny. This condiment is perfect for enhancing flavors instantaneously. Fish sauce lends an intensity that elevates the chicken noodle soup taste, creating a mosaic of savory, hearty, umami flavors that exude a wholesome sense of comfort. This makes the good old chicken noodle soup surprisingly complex and intriguing and adds an effortlessly delightful twist that makes it all the more enjoyable.