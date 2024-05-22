Swap Salt With Fish Sauce For An Umami-Rich Vinaigrette

Elevate your next vinaigrette to bold new heights with a dash of umami from under the sea. Simply replace the salt in your recipe with a few dashes of fish sauce, a staple condiment of Asian cuisine, and taste the difference. Fish sauce is typically made from fish that contains high oil content such as anchovy, which is salted, fermented, and pressed to perfection, accounting for a high salt content and potent fish flavor. While we'd argue this rich and complex sauce can boost the flavor of almost any meal, it's a particularly flavorful secret weapon for salad dressing, adding a rich and savory complexity to practically any vinaigrette.

Be sure to select the correct fish sauce for your vinaigrette, as there are many different types of fish sauce from around the world and no two brands are exactly alike. For example, Tuk-Trey from Cambodia boasts a complex flavor profile which hits on each of the five major tastes of sweet, salty, acidic, umami, and spicy, making it a well-rounded option no matter what you are pairing it with. And Shottsuru from Japan, made mostly from sandfish, has a much milder flavor in contrast that may make it a good option for lighter or creamier vinaigrettes. It's truly a matter of taste, careful experimentation, and understanding your personal preferences.