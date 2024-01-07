Punch Up The Umami Of Tomato Gazpacho With Fish Sauce

We adore tomato gazpacho, a classic chilled soup from southern Spain with a vibrant and fresh tomato flavor. It's perfect when the tomatoes are juicy and ripe, usually during the summertime. But even when tomatoes aren't in season, there's an innovative way to enhance all the flavors in gazpacho and punch up its umami: Incorporate fish sauce.

While fish sauce, a staple in Southeast Asian cuisine, might seem like an unlikely addition to a classic Spanish dish, it works wonders in amplifying the gazpacho's umami. What is umami? When humans eat, our tastebuds distinguish five tastes: sour, bitter, salty, sweet, and savory or umami. Foods like tomatoes, parmesan cheese, miso, fermented tofu, and meats are packed with umami. Fish sauce, made from fermented fish (like anchovies) and salt, is also rich in umami. Its inclusion in tomato gazpacho will not, surprisingly, impart a fishy taste; instead, it will enhance the flavors of the tomatoes and other ingredients, giving gazpacho a robust and amplified umami taste.

Across Asian cuisines and for centuries, cooks would blend tomatoes with fish sauce, like in Vietnamese or Thai tomato-based soups or stews. So this is not a new idea, but adding fish sauce to gazpacho can give this dish a new dimension and open the world to new flavors.