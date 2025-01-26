The Surprising Cooking Method That Makes Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwiches So Delicious

While many fast food chains serve a variety of items and protein choices, there are a few that focus on one thing and one thing only. As its name would suggest, Chick-fil-A specializes in chicken, found in a variety of ways on their menu. What it's known for, however, is its chicken sandwich, a secret recipe perfected over four years by the founder, Truett Cathy. The beloved sandwich consists of a buttery bun toasted to perfection and filled with two dill pickle chips and a fried chicken cutlet. For something so simple to be so loved by millions, the execution of each ingredient is crucial — the chicken, in particular. It's all in the technique, which, for Chick-fil-A, is pressure cooking in 100% refined peanut oil.

Pressure cooking is a method of cooking food in liquid in a sealed pot, in which steam builds up and creates a high-pressure environment that results in a higher boiling-point temperature and faster cooking times. Although water is commonly used for this cooking technique, oil works just as well. Most deep fryers are open-topped, which means the oil doesn't get as hot, and the food takes longer to cook and crisp to perfection. The sealed pot and faster cooking time of a pressure cooker allow for Chick-fil-A's chicken to retain most of its moisture, resulting in a tender and moist yet golden and crispy chicken cutlet. Fun fact: The nuggets are pressure-cooked too!