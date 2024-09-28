The Absolute Best Flour To Use For Fried Chicken, According To A Chef

Many home cooks wonder how restaurants get buttermilk fried chicken to turn out so deliciously textured. Well, wonder no more. We've reached out to Chef Art Smith at Chicago's Reunion to get the lowdown on all things fried chicken.

The good news is that the trick to making excellent fried chicken is down to using the right ingredients in the breading — specifically, the flour. "There's nothing better than Martha White Self-Rising Flour," Smith told Tasting Table. "I'm not a promoter, I'm just Southern, and that's what I've used for every piece of chicken I've fried — whether it's for celebrities, politicians, or family."

There you have it: Self-rising flour is the key ingredient for crispy fried chicken. And while there are other brands of self-rising flour besides Smith's preferred Martha White, if you're looking to up your game you ought to give it a try. It's widely available both in grocery stores and online. Fried chicken should be simple, and using readily available ingredients is a big part of the dish's on-hand appeal. But there's one key thing to keep in mind. "Remember, don't add salt when using it," added Smith. "It's already in there."