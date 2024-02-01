Self-Rising Flour Is The Key Ingredient To The Crispiest Fried Chicken

It's really quite simple why the crispiest fried chicken involves self-rising flour. The two transformative ingredients, which essentially get added to white all-purpose flour, are baking powder and salt. As a leavening agent, the baking powder acts the same way it does in baked goods such as cakes, biscuits, and cobblers — it makes the batter on the chicken rise evenly, resulting in extra texture and crispiness when it fries in hot oil.

If you don't have access to self-rising flour or don't want to buy the typically large bag it comes in, no worries. It's easy to convert old-fashioned, all-purpose flour into the self-rising kind. Simply use the same ingredients as the pre-packaged commercial brands. A basic conversion is achieved by adding 1.5 teaspoons of baking powder and one-half teaspoon of ordinary table salt to one cup of all-purpose flour.

Another don't-tell-mama secret to super-crispy fried chicken is to use that self-rising flour twice. After dipping the chicken in the flour, fry in hot oil as usual using medium-low heat. When the chicken is just about done, remove the chicken from the pan. Let it sit for about 10 minutes or so, and then dip each piece in a fresh round of self-rising flour. Turn the heat up to medium-high, and drop the pieces back into the hot oil for a couple of minutes. You'll get a double layer of extra-crisp fried chicken that crunches with every down-home-goodness bite.