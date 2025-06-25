The Jack In The Box Sauce We'd Put On Almost Everything
One of the perks of eating at the many fast-food chains across the country is each one's range of specialty sauces to dunk your fries, chicken tenders, or other bites into. McDonald's has Sweet 'N Sour and Chick-fil-A has its popular namesake condiment, but then there's Jack In The Box. The California-based chain has so many options that we sought out to rank 10 of Jack In The Box's sauces. And the one that took the top spot as the most flavorful option is Good Good Sauce.
Considering it's called Good Good Sauce, it makes sense that we found it to be the best of the bunch in the taste test. Before we get into our review, let's get into what's in the sauce. It's believed that the sauce is made with some variation of mayonnaise, honey, vinegar, hot sauce, brown sugar, and spices like garlic powder.
The first reason we found the sauce to be the fast-food chain's best is that it's reminiscent of a fry sauce you might have had at other eateries, with layers of balanced flavor that complement, but do not overwhelm, the food. It has heat, tang, and even a bit of sweetness from brown sugar, according to our review. We tried it on the fries, but it really can be used on any of Jack In The Box's offerings, from its mini tacos to mozzarella sticks.
What you must know about Jack In The Box's Good Good Sauce and foods to dunk it in
Just to be clear, other published taste tests of fast-food chain sauces also claim Jack In The Box's Good Good Sauce is top tier. Like our review, its tangy, spicy, and mildly sweet flavor profiles are what set it apart from others. The chain's Secret Sauce, which took the last spot on our list, is also a popular choice for others. As for the Good Good Sauce, a single serving comes in around 110 calories, which is essentially nothing considering how delicious it turns all of those foods in your paper bag.
Now, it's great to dunk your fries into, but that's not the only thing we'd try it on from Jack In The Box. Any of the chain's chicken fingers would easily benefit from the tangy-and-sweet sauce compared to plain ketchup or honey mustard. The condiment also seems like a good dip for any of those deep-fried sides on the menu, like mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, and even those oversized egg rolls. And if you're lucky enough to have extra Good Good Sauce after your drive-thru meal, try it on our air fryer French fries or classic chicken tenders recipes at home later.