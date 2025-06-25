The Jack In The Box Sauce We'd Put On Almost Everything

One of the perks of eating at the many fast-food chains across the country is each one's range of specialty sauces to dunk your fries, chicken tenders, or other bites into. McDonald's has Sweet 'N Sour and Chick-fil-A has its popular namesake condiment, but then there's Jack In The Box. The California-based chain has so many options that we sought out to rank 10 of Jack In The Box's sauces. And the one that took the top spot as the most flavorful option is Good Good Sauce.

Considering it's called Good Good Sauce, it makes sense that we found it to be the best of the bunch in the taste test. Before we get into our review, let's get into what's in the sauce. It's believed that the sauce is made with some variation of mayonnaise, honey, vinegar, hot sauce, brown sugar, and spices like garlic powder.

The first reason we found the sauce to be the fast-food chain's best is that it's reminiscent of a fry sauce you might have had at other eateries, with layers of balanced flavor that complement, but do not overwhelm, the food. It has heat, tang, and even a bit of sweetness from brown sugar, according to our review. We tried it on the fries, but it really can be used on any of Jack In The Box's offerings, from its mini tacos to mozzarella sticks.