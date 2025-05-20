10 Jack In The Box Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Fast food fans can probably agree that few things are better than unsuspectingly coming across a new favorite dipping sauce. Whether you had a nirvana moment upon first trying Chick-Fil-A sauce or your heart's been captured by another favorite fast food sauce, there's something about dunking a 10-piece chicken nuggets in savory goodness that can't be beat. To that end, it shouldn't be surprising that many fast food chains nowadays have a variety of dipping sauces to choose from — and Jack in the Box is no exception.

Though it's not the most prolific fast food chain in the U.S., Jack in the Box has locations in many states across the country. I didn't discover it until moving to Portland, Oregon, but I was sold on the chain once I found it carries mozzarella sticks and popcorn chicken. Are they the best mozzarella sticks and popcorn chicken you'll find? No, far from it. But when you need a quick, satisfying bite, they'll get the job done. Even more impressive, though, is the chain's wide array of sauces — you'll find over 10 sauce options on its menu, some standard and others unique to the chain. I decided to take on the task of trying and ranking as many of the chain's sauces as I could get my hands on, based on flavor and how unique of an offering it was. While some were impressive, others are easily forgettable.