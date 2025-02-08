14 Store-Bought Condiments You Should Be Mixing With Sriracha

Sriracha is the spicy, versatile, extremely habit-forming hot sauce that goes on everything. It has legions of fans the world over, and its popularity shows no signs of waning.

A traditional sauce originating from the Thai town of Sri Racha, sriracha is a blend of fermented hot peppers, garlic, vinegar, and sugar. The version that catapulted sriracha to worldwide popularity was created by Vietnamese immigrant David Tran in 1980 under the Hoy Fong brand. This version uses mature red jalapeños rather than the traditional Thai peppers, so it sits comfortably at 2,200 SHUs on the Scoville scale. With its vivid red hue and iconic green cap, Hoy Fong Sriracha's devoted following has inspired dozens of imitators since its ascendance to the top of the global condiment scene.

But whichever brand you prefer, a splash of sriracha can singlehandedly elevate a bland meal to a gloriously seasoned masterpiece. But why leave sriracha to do its work singlehandedly? Combine sriracha with these store-bought condiments to add another layer of sublime flavor to your culinary repertoire.