Kewpie Mayo Is The Flavor Upgrade You Need For Creamy Salad Dressings

If you're looking to give your salad dressing a seriously creamy upgrade, put down the regular mayo and reach for a Kewpie bottle instead. In case you're unaware, there is a major difference between the two. While American jars incorporate whole eggs, Japanese Kewpie bottles only use the yolks (four of them per 500 grams of mayo, to be exact), so you get a much richer, umami-filled flavor. In addition, the Japanese condiment leaves out sugar and chemical preservatives but includes four types of vinegar, so you're left with a lovely tang without any padding from other additives.

You can probably start to see why Kewpie is an ideal component in creamy salad dressings. Egg yolks on their own are already a secret ingredient here, since they help balance out acid and spice. But when you incorporate a condiment based around just the yolks, you get an extra rich, thick dressing. Plus, these bottles don't just make a great substitute for regular mayo. You can insert Kewpie mayo in place of a multitude of creamy ingredients, from sour cream to yogurt, and you can use their blend of vinegars to bring tang to your salad.