Classic San Fran Shrimp Louie Salad Recipe

While you may love the newer version with shrimp, the original Louie (or Louis) salad is a crab dish that seems to have originated on the West Coast sometime in the late 19th or early 20th centuries. One of the earliest published Louie recipes comes from a 1912 Portland, Oregon, cookbook and called for lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, and crab with a ketchup and mustard dressing. The traditional recipe has spawned several spinoffs over the years, though, including the well-known variant made with shrimp that recipe developer Julianne De Witt demonstrates here.

Featuring favorite fixings like juicy cherry tomatoes and peppery sliced radish, De Witt's take on shrimp Louie involves a subtle yet effective personal twist: The creamy dressing swaps Thai sweet chili sauce in place of classic ketchup. "This recipe is light, fresh, and healthy and perfect for lunch, brunch, or dinner," De Witt says, adding that it's also easy to make in under half an hour. Better yet, since this entree salad has plenty of vegetables and protein, all you'll need to accompany it is a single starchy side. De Witt prefers bread and butter, but dinner rolls, potato chips, or french fries would also work quite well.