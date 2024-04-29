13 Popular Teriyaki Sauce Brands, Ranked

Salty, sweet, and umami. These are the three basic flavors that you want to lovingly envelop your taste buds when you sink your teeth into teriyaki. Teriyaki sauce originated in Japan, where it is still a staple food. The word teriyaki comes from the Japanese words teri, meaning shine, and yaki, which refers to grilling or broiling.

This makes sense when you behold a sizzling hot plate of teriyaki, gleaming in the light and slightly charred from the grill. Although a simplified teriyaki sauce made with just four ingredients (soy sauce, mirin, sake, and sugar) has existed in Japan for centuries, this tangy, salty sauce has been tantalizing the American palate since it became popular here in the 1960s. In fact, there's an argument that teriyaki sauce didn't originate in Japan because of just how much the sauce as we know it has evolved since it arrived in the U.S.

Although most of the teriyaki sauce consumed in the U.S. today isn't quite like the traditional Japanese version, the delicate balance of rich flavors that it's meant to impart on foods remains similar. That's why I'm ranking teriyaki sauces based on the balance of sweet, salty, and umami flavors that they provide as well as their textures. For teriyaki sauces labeled as marinades, I poured them over tofu and let them sit for 30 minutes before cooking them. Read on to find out about the popular teriyaki sauces that you should use to make teriyaki at home.