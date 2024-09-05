The Sweet And Spicy Ingredient That Adds A Gourmet Touch To Grilled Cheese

When you break it down to the bare components, a basic grilled cheese isn't much more than bread, cheese, and a heat source. As simple as those elements may be, there are so many other factors that go into an amazing grilled cheese, from the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich to the factors behind why grilled cheeses taste so much better at restaurants. One of our favorite tricks to upgrading this childhood favorite is incorporating a sweet and spicy ingredient that adds a gourmet touch to grilled cheese: hot honey.

While there are a multitude of amazing condiments to elevate your grilled cheese, hot honey is the perfect combination of heat and sweetness, as neither flavor is usually strong enough to outshine the other. While we have our opinions on the absolute best ways to use hot honey, like on pizza or fried chicken, grilled cheese is the perfect canvas for the sticky, spicy spread. The heat of the peppers infused with honey cuts through the richness of the melted cheese, while the saccharine notes from the honey elevate the entire experience. There are plenty of great brands available at the supermarket, but it's extremely easy to make your own hot honey. Making it at home is usually less expensive, and also gives you the ability to have more control over the spice.