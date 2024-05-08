We Asked A Chef: Why Do Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Taste So Much Better At Restaurants?

What specifically chefs are doing to make certain food taste better at restaurants is always a vexing question — and when what you're eating is as simple as a grilled cheese, that question gets downright baffling. It's just two slices of bread and some melted cheese in the middle, so what could you possibly be doing wrong? And it's not some obvious additions that make grilled cheese better, as tasty as those can be. That is when we stop asking what we are doing wrong, and instead ask, "What are chefs doing right?" So Tasting Table reached out to Harris Mayer, the owner and chef of Creamline in New York City and the executive chef at The Tasting Room at Catskill Provisions Distillery, to ask what his kitchen secret is for the best grilled cheese.

Mayer quickly zeroed in on one aspect of homemade grilled cheese a lot of people don't pay attention to: how the sandwich is actually constructed. "I see a lot of home cooks assembling the sandwich before it goes in the pan," Mayer told us, explaining that restaurants will cook each slice of bread on its own first. He notes that "the last thing they do is put the two pieces of the sandwich together," and that the reason this works is because this method "gives maximum time for the bread to brown and for the cheese to melt."