Mix Ketchup With Sour Cream Instead Of Mayo For A Lighter Fry Sauce
Your go-to condiments for fries are probably ketchup, mayonnaise, or ranch dressing. Maybe you even combine two of them for the ultimate dip. It makes sense to mix contrasting flavors because fries are the prime vessel for any condiment. Brands like Heinz have already capitalized on this food trend with products like Kranch and Mayochup. They're all delicious, but if you want a lighter option, mix ketchup with sour cream.
It might sound like an odd combination because sour cream isn't as creamy as mayonnaise — but that's exactly why it works. Fries are already decadent, so using a lighter condiment lets the crispy starch shine. Not to mention, it will reduce the amount of fat and calories you are adding to the snack. Sour cream is relatively mild, but its creamy texture and subtle tanginess balance the ketchup's acidity and consistency. The ratio is up to your preference, but you can start with a one-to-four ratio of sour cream to ketchup so the dip isn't too thin or diluted. Kick it up a notch by mixing in seasonings like red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper for heat, or go with onion and garlic powder for more flavor.
Mixing sour cream with ketchup
This delicious combination works with plain ketchup and sour cream, but you don't have to limit yourself. Instead, try a variation of ketchup for bolder flavors. There are so many tomato-based condiments, such as curry, chipotle, sriracha, and spicy ketchup. If you only have plain ketchup in the fridge and still want some spice in your fry dip, mix in sriracha (if you're lucky enough to find it these days) or another hot sauce like Tabasco or Texas Pete. And if you prefer sweeter dips, mix in a squirt of honey or maple syrup along with the ketchup and sour cream.
Do you have any leftover dip? Store it in the fridge in an airtight container to keep it fresh and prevent the growth of mold. It should be safe to eat for one to three weeks, because that's how long sour cream lasts in the fridge, according to the FDA. Ketchup has a longer shelf life, but follow the guidance for sour cream because it contains dairy. To use this ketchup-sour cream dip within the time frame, pair it with other foods too, like onion rings, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, or eggs.