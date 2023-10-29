Mix Ketchup With Sour Cream Instead Of Mayo For A Lighter Fry Sauce

Your go-to condiments for fries are probably ketchup, mayonnaise, or ranch dressing. Maybe you even combine two of them for the ultimate dip. It makes sense to mix contrasting flavors because fries are the prime vessel for any condiment. Brands like Heinz have already capitalized on this food trend with products like Kranch and Mayochup. They're all delicious, but if you want a lighter option, mix ketchup with sour cream.

It might sound like an odd combination because sour cream isn't as creamy as mayonnaise — but that's exactly why it works. Fries are already decadent, so using a lighter condiment lets the crispy starch shine. Not to mention, it will reduce the amount of fat and calories you are adding to the snack. Sour cream is relatively mild, but its creamy texture and subtle tanginess balance the ketchup's acidity and consistency. The ratio is up to your preference, but you can start with a one-to-four ratio of sour cream to ketchup so the dip isn't too thin or diluted. Kick it up a notch by mixing in seasonings like red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper for heat, or go with onion and garlic powder for more flavor.