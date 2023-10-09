Soy Sauce Is The Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Stew

A few minutes into braising, while meticulously following an old-fashioned beef stew recipe, you notice your stew's color isn't as rich and appealing as you'd like it to be. Don't fret — there's an easy fix! Simply grab that bottle of dark soy sauce in your pantry and add some to the dish. This delicious and rich condiment, renowned for its versatility and distinctive taste, is your ticket to enhancing the color of your stew. What's more, it will give it a beautiful and new flavor profile.

If you're wondering whether light soy sauce would work as well, the answer is yes. However, dark soy sauce has a more striking and deeper color and is also a bit sweeter than light soy sauce. In a pinch, either light or dark soy sauce will enhance your stew effectively. The best part is that integrating soy sauce into your stew is straightforward; adding a tablespoon during the braising process is perfect. It melds with the flavors of the meat and vegetables, intensifying the dish's depth and umami character.