For The Best Jiffy Cornbread, Try This Creamy Hack
Jiffy cornbread has been a staple in numerous kitchens for years, its earthy, mildly sweet taste accompanying everything from barbecue chicken and chili to cinnamon butter and maple syrup. While the classic mix won't be departing from our pantries anytime soon, there's only so much you can expect from a 50 cent box of corn muffin mix. However, all it takes is a little mayo to enhance Jiffy cornbread.
When made from scratch, cornbread is hearty and dense with a soft texture. Despite the crisp surface, the center remains moist, making it a delicious treat. Store-bought cornbread mixes, though, often maintain a crackly and crumbly feel throughout, so it takes a little more than eggs and milk to give them the texture they deserve. Mayo gives the baked good a slight boost, providing the cornbread with a fluffier feel that makes it more akin to homemade treats.
Using a little bit of the creamy ingredient is a surefire way to get the absolute best cornbread. Not only does it lead to a softer crumb, but the emulsion binds the batter together, lending it a more cohesive structure. Mayo also enhances the taste, giving the cornbread a touch of tangy flavor. When using the creamy ingredient, use a ½ cup of a quality mayonnaise brand for every box of corn muffin mix. Beat the eggs and mayo together until they're well combined before adding in the milk and muffin mix.
What else can you use to improve Jiffy cornbread?
Part of what makes mayo such a delicious addition to Jiffy corn muffin mix is its fat content. The ingredient is what gives cornbread that rich, dense feel, and it improves it in almost any form. On top of adding mayonnaise, you can also opt to add in some butter, sour cream, or even a tablespoon or two of extra milk.
Aside from amping up the texture, take the opportunity to improve the flavor too. There are tons of easy ingredient mix-ins that will elevate your cornbread in a pinch. Canned corn is an obvious one, pulling out the earthy taste of the mix while punching it up with a fresh, sweet touch. You can also sweeten it up with a dollop of honey or brown sugar. For a deeper flavor, add in brown sugar as well as baking spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and anise.
If you like your cornbread on the savory side, there's nothing like a sprinkle of cheddar and Monterey Jack to elevate the dish. It provides it with an umami boost while adding gooey texture that melts in your mouth with each bite. Chopped jalapeños also give it a savory spin with a pleasant heat, while a few fresh herbs give the cornbread a refined, homemade taste.