Jiffy cornbread has been a staple in numerous kitchens for years, its earthy, mildly sweet taste accompanying everything from barbecue chicken and chili to cinnamon butter and maple syrup. While the classic mix won't be departing from our pantries anytime soon, there's only so much you can expect from a 50 cent box of corn muffin mix. However, all it takes is a little mayo to enhance Jiffy cornbread.

When made from scratch, cornbread is hearty and dense with a soft texture. Despite the crisp surface, the center remains moist, making it a delicious treat. Store-bought cornbread mixes, though, often maintain a crackly and crumbly feel throughout, so it takes a little more than eggs and milk to give them the texture they deserve. Mayo gives the baked good a slight boost, providing the cornbread with a fluffier feel that makes it more akin to homemade treats.

Using a little bit of the creamy ingredient is a surefire way to get the absolute best cornbread. Not only does it lead to a softer crumb, but the emulsion binds the batter together, lending it a more cohesive structure. Mayo also enhances the taste, giving the cornbread a touch of tangy flavor. When using the creamy ingredient, use a ½ cup of a quality mayonnaise brand for every box of corn muffin mix. Beat the eggs and mayo together until they're well combined before adding in the milk and muffin mix.

