Your Next Egg Sandwich Is Begging To Be Smothered In Sriracha Butter

An egg sandwich is the perfect solution for when you want something savory in the morning — after all, there's no better way to get eggs, bacon, cheese, and the works all in one bite. But, no breakfast sandwich is complete unless you have the right condiment; this is where sriracha butter comes in.

Sriracha butter, as used in Tasting Table's recipe for the ultimate egg sandwich, consists of just, you guessed it, sriracha and butter. To make this spicy version of butter, all you have to do is mix one tablespoon of sriracha into two tablespoons of softened unsalted butter. Of course, if you're worried about it being too spicy, you can always use slightly less sriracha than called for. Either way, after it's mixed together, you're all ready to spread it on the two English muffin sides to complete the sandwich.

The result is a condiment that has the creaminess of butter with a subtle and unexpected kick of tangy heat, perfect for cutting through the rich, fatty elements that tend to pile up on a hearty breakfast sandwich. It's guaranteed to upgrade just about any breakfast sandwich by making each bite a bit more exciting. You may even be tempted to make extra to fully smother your sandwich in the spicy butter.