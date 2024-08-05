8 Pickle Relish Brands, Ranked

Whether you're making a Chicago-style hot dog or you're just looking for a sweet and tangy way to add more flavor to your favorite dish, pickle relish is the perfect condiment. Depending on the variety you choose, it can be sweet, sour, or both, packing a ton of flavor with just a few dollops. But not all pickle relish brands are created equal. That's why I tried eight different brands to determine which are worth seeking out and which you can probably leave behind.

I chose these relish brands based on availability at my local grocery stores, opting to taste both sweet and dill varieties. I taste-tested them on their own with a spoon so that I could truly capture their subtle flavor and texture characteristics. After sampling a variety of brands, some stood out as winners, while others fell by the wayside.

Before you make your next hot dog, consult this list of popular pickle relish brands, and choose accordingly. These are some of the nation's most popular pickle relish brands, ranked from worst to best.