Add A Layer Of Pickle Relish To Balance The Richness Of Grilled Cheese

An ultimate grilled cheese recipe is the ultimate in flavor and texture for a reason. It is perfect, but as Winston Churchill said, "..to be perfect is to change often." This is why the next time you make this hot meal with velvety, smooth melted cheese and crispy, buttery toasted bread, you should add a layer of chopped dill pickles or pickle relish to balance the sandwich's richness. Think of this combo like the relationship between Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, the acidic, salty, and tangy relish cuts through and contrasts with the creamy cheese while highlighting the savory, sweet, nutty, and even muted qualities of your chosen dairy.

Despite being a Great Depression go-to for families, the grilled cheese sandwich has evolved and is often described as the ultimate comfort food because of the sumptuous and hearty ingredients used to create it. It is a sandwich where the sum is better than its parts. When you add pickle relish to it, those vinegar, garlicky, sweet, and pepper elements that it might contain not only complement that combination of bread, butter, and cheese, but it takes the whole sandwich to the next level.