Give Classic Macaroni Salad A Japanese Twist With One Tangy Ingredient

A bowl of classic macaroni salad might be considered an inherently American dish since it certainly makes its way to tables for holiday dinners and summer cookouts across the country. Still, there's no reason why you can't put a spin on it with an ingredient sourced from abroad. There are an array of ingredients to consider, of course, but a simple way to create a tangy twist is to use spoonfuls of Kewpie mayonnaise, a Japanese ingredient that's become quite popular here in the U.S. too.

There are many ways to spruce up the dish, like to add grilled shrimp to your macaroni salad, but the use of Kewpie mayo is rather easy and can be incorporated into any recipe for the classic side. The Japanese mayo will provide tanginess because it contains a blend of rice, red wine, apple cider, and distilled vinegars. It also has a thicker texture and savory flavor profile because it uses four egg yolks for every 500 grams, rather than whole eggs like typical U.S. forms of the condiment. To try this ingredient swap, you should be able to find Kewpie, especially at a local Asian market, but you can also try it with Tasting Table's copycat Kewpie mayo recipe.