15 Near-Identical Grocery Store Copycats For Fast Food Sauces

Another top-ranking sauce that Chick-fil-A customers love is its sweet, sour, and zesty Polynesian Sauce. It's great for dipping chicken nuggets or chicken strips or for adding to sandwiches. But it turns out that you don't have to wait in the ridiculous line at Chick-fil-A to get your Polynesian Sauce fix. Instead, you can opt for T. Marzetti's Honey French Dressing. No, the nationalities don't match on the sauce, such that you'd probably not think they were equal if someone didn't tell you. But it turns out that they do indeed taste practically identical.

If you're looking for it, don't look in the condiments aisle, where you tend to find most sauces, but in the refrigerated section of your store, probably near the produce. After a side-by-side comparison, everything was the same, from the color and texture all the way down to the flavor. The only difference really seemed to be a slight difference in the smell and the fact that Chick-fil-A's is shelf stable rather than needing to be refrigerated like Marzetti's version. Otherwise, you're probably not going to notice any difference. However, with there being a Chick-fil-A branded Polynesian Sauce available in some grocery stores for about half as much per ounce, you'll probably only want to look for the Marzetti version if you can't find the original or have reasons for staying away from the Chick-fil-A brand.