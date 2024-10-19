The Store-Bought Chicken Sauce That Fans Say Is A Perfect Chick-Fil-A Dupe

From sandwiches to nuggets, no Chick-fil-A chicken item is complete without a serving of the chain's legendary sauce. It's a little smoky, a touch tangy, and the perfect complement to a crispy bite of chicken. Its unique taste has earned the sauce quite the cult following among Chick-fil-A fans, nor is it a surprise that it has inspired countless copycats, from DIY recipes to store-bought alternatives. In regards to the latter, however, one bottled option seems to reign supreme as the ultimate Chick-fil-A dupe: The Great Value brand Chicken Dipping Sauce that's sold at Walmart. Take a scroll through TikTok or Reddit and you'll find a slew of foodies positively comparing the sauce to the Chick-fil-A version. TikToker @alexis.frost tried the Great Value sauce alongside the real deal with a bunch of Chick-fil-A bites, and raved that the Walmart buy tasted "identical," rating it a 10/10.

On Reddit, user @earlubes wrote of the condiment, "I continuously bought Chick-fil-A sauce at Walmart not knowing that the exact same thing was right next to it AND cheaper!! It tastes the exact same." Indeed, while you can purchase the Chick-fil-A brand sauce for about $4, the Great Value version is a bit more affordable, coming in at just $2.28 a bottle. If you don't live near a Chick-fil-A location, or can't find the chain's sauce on shelves, the Great Value one is worth stocking up on.