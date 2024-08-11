13 Creative Ways To Use Honey Mustard

A little tangy, a little sweet, with a slight zippy bite in the nasal cavities — honey mustard is the condiment to end all condiments. Many mustard brands sell a honey-infused variety, and there are some great store-bought varieties out there, but making honey mustard at home is incredibly straightforward, cheap, and allows more control over flavorings and ingredients.

Experimenting with popular types of mustard is a fun way to change up from-scratch honey mustard, according to your taste and texture preferences. Yellow mustard is mild and creamy, Dijon is sharper and spicier, stone-ground has a sweet profile and a coarse texture, and so on.

Despite honey mustard's versatility, it's mostly been relegated to salad dressing and chicken tender dipping sauce. In reality, honey mustard is useful in all sorts of culinary conundrums. It can be used almost anywhere in place of regular mustard, making it a prime choice for burgers, hot dogs, dressings, or marinades — but there are also times when honey mustard offers an even more unusual way to dress up a dish. I've been making my own marinades, dressings, and dipping sauces for years, and whipping these up with honey mustard results in some of my absolute favorite flavors. It's high time honey mustard leaves the sidelines behind to claim its rightful place in the royal court of condiments, and here we present 13 out-of-the-box ways to use it.