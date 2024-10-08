The Savory Secret That Makes Raising Cane's Chicken Sauce Taste So Good

Raising Cane's might be best known for dishing out mounds of crispy, golden chicken fingers that snap open to reveal a steamy strip of tender chicken inside, yet the Louisiana-born chain's chicken sauce is almost more famous than its chicken fingers. Not only is Raising Cane's chicken sauce consistently making it to the top of the fast food restaurant dipping sauce rating charts, but internet sleuths are often trying to crack the recipe for the deliciously tangy, creamy dip.

We did some digging into the Raising Cane's nutritional content and discovered the secret ingredient that packs that umami punch into the thousand-island-like sauce: Anchovies. When you look at the allergen menu, there is an "F" next to the Raising Cane's chicken sauce, which means there's fish product detectable. Makes sense, as anchovies are often used in sauces to add a depth of flavor beyond what you'd get from any spices. Almost all of the Raising Cane's sauce recipe copycats feature Worcestershire sauce, which contains anchovies, among other ingredients, and is most likely the reason the dipping sauce gets an "F" classification on the allergen menu.