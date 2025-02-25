4 Copycat Fast Food Sauces You Can Buy At Walmart
Over the past few years, America seems to have gone through a massive sauce awakening. From the hot sauce-themed talk show "Hot Ones" to entire grocery store aisles dedicated solely to sauces, it's clear that people can't get enough of dipping dry foods into wet sauces. We also take dipping sauce very seriously, as is evidenced by our ranking of 30 fast-food sauces, in which the cheddar cheese sauce at beloved Wisconsin institution, Culver's, took the top seat.
Walmart has built its entire business model around keeping prices affordable, so it's no surprise that the multinational retail corporation has figured out a way to tap into the country's sauce-fueled fanaticism. Not only does Walmart offer bottled sauces from popular fast food restaurants like Whataburger, Taco Bell, and Panda Express, but it also offers pretty impressive dupes for other popular fast food sauces. These dupes are an excellent option for people who can't get enough of their favorite fast food dipping sauces but maybe don't want to be hitting up the drive-thru every night of the week.
Substitute Raising Cane's sauce with Great Value chicken finger dipping sauce
While it may seem like fried chicken tenders are the star of the show at Raising Cane's, some Cane-heads might argue that it's actually the creamy, tangy Raising Cane's dip. Of course, Raising Cane's would never share its recipe for its legendary sauce, but it is rumored to contain a mix of ketchup, mayo, and Worcestershire sauce with some spices like salt, pepper, and garlic powder. In fact, the anchovies in Worcestershire sauce are largely what's credited for giving Cane's sauce that subtle yet delicious umami kick.
Walmart's version of the wildly popular Cane's Sauce has the delightfully generic title of Great Value chicken finger dipping sauce, not to be confused with another dupe offering called Great Value chicken dipping sauce (we'll get to that one in a second). A quick perusal of the ingredient list doesn't show any trace of Worcestershire sauce or anchovies, but enough people think the tart dipping sauce scratches the Cane's craving itch.
Psst... don't let the name on the bottle limit you, you can concoct many more delicious dishes with this sauce than just chicken fingers. Plus, you can buy a 12-oz bottle for under $3, which is a pretty good deal considering one little container of Raising Cane's sauce costs about .39 cents.
Substitute Chick-fil-A sauce with Great Value chicken dipping sauce
Yet another chicken-forward fast food restaurant with a dangerously addictive dipping sauce is Chick-fil-A. Similar to Raising Canes, there is no public record of how, exactly, the sauce gets made. But the Southern-born fast food hot spot did tip its secret sauce cards in a 2012 tweet when it revealed that the now-famous dipping sauce simply consists of a blend of three popular condiments: barbecue sauce, ranch dressing, and honey mustard.
Considering there is a little more information on what's actually in Chick-fil-A's proprietary sauce than Raising Cane's sauce, it's no surprise that Chick-fil-A fans feel Walmart's private-label sauce is a pretty close copycat. It bears repeating that Great Value's chicken dipping sauce is different from its chicken finger dipping sauce in that it has more of a smokey flavor from the added barbecue sauce elements. This sauce is sold in 12-oz bottles for $2.29. For comparison, Walmart also sells actual Chick-fil-A-branded dipping sauce in 16-fluid-ounce bottles for $3.98.
Substitute McDonald's Big Mac sauce with Great Value secret sauce
Unlike the Chick-fil-A sauce that's bottled and sold at major retailers, McDonald's is more elusive with its Big Mac sauce. Occasionally, the powerhouse fast food chain will release limited-edition surprise drops of its bottled Big Mac sauce, but they often disappear within an hour if not minutes. Much like its competitors, McDonald's Big Mac sauce offers the perfect combination of creamy and tangy with a slight kick of sweetness. A few years ago, former McDonald's corporate chef, Mike Haracaz revealed on Instagram that the main ingredients in Big Mac sauce are mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, Dusseldorf mustard, white wine vinegar, paprika, onion powder, white pepper, and granulated garlic.
With this hearty list, it's easy to replicate Mickey D's Big Mac sauce on your own, but then you lose all of the convenience that goes hand-in-hand with fast food cravings. Luckily, the Great Value secret sauce is close to the real thing. The ingredients have a lot of the same elements of Great Value's other dupe sauces, with one added twist: pickle relish. Having the hint of sweet relish along with vinegar and spices makes this an excellent sauce to add to meatier dishes like burgers, bacon breakfast burritos, and Reuben sandwiches.
Substitute Burger King zesty sauce with Great Value zesty ranch
Quite possibly the creamiest of the crew, Burger King's zesty sauce has been a top sauce option at the "have it your way" burger chain for years. Rumored to have been created in the early 2000s, as a way to get customers to order more onion rings and now a famous menu staple, the tangy sauce with hints of horseradish pairs with a lot more than just onion rings.
Often overshadowed by Arby's wildly popular Horsey Sauce, which also features horseradish, zesty sauce has tomato as an added ingredient. Unlike the dupes above, there is more debate over whether Great Value zesty ranch makes for an accurate Burger King dupe. For starters, zesty sauce is not considered a ranch sauce, so there's a mismatch in categorization. Secondly, Walmart's zesty ranch doesn't contain horseradish, which is a key ingredient in Burger King's zesty sauce. Some people think Zesty Ranch is a sweeter version of Popeye's Blackened ranch sauce, while others maintain that it's a good enough copycat.