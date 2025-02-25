4 Copycat Fast Food Sauces You Can Buy At Walmart

While it may seem like fried chicken tenders are the star of the show at Raising Cane's, some Cane-heads might argue that it's actually the creamy, tangy Raising Cane's dip. Of course, Raising Cane's would never share its recipe for its legendary sauce, but it is rumored to contain a mix of ketchup, mayo, and Worcestershire sauce with some spices like salt, pepper, and garlic powder. In fact, the anchovies in Worcestershire sauce are largely what's credited for giving Cane's sauce that subtle yet delicious umami kick.

Walmart's version of the wildly popular Cane's Sauce has the delightfully generic title of Great Value chicken finger dipping sauce, not to be confused with another dupe offering called Great Value chicken dipping sauce (we'll get to that one in a second). A quick perusal of the ingredient list doesn't show any trace of Worcestershire sauce or anchovies, but enough people think the tart dipping sauce scratches the Cane's craving itch.

Psst... don't let the name on the bottle limit you, you can concoct many more delicious dishes with this sauce than just chicken fingers. Plus, you can buy a 12-oz bottle for under $3, which is a pretty good deal considering one little container of Raising Cane's sauce costs about .39 cents.