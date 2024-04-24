Hot Ones' Heatonist Sauces Are Finally Launching In Popular Grocery Stores Nationwide
Fans of the endlessly entertaining interview show "Hot Ones" have cause to celebrate this month because their Heatonist hot sauces are finally hitting grocery store shelves. If you aren't familiar, "Hot Ones" is a popular YouTube show that features celebrities eating wings with progressively spicier hot sauces slathered on top while they answer questions about their lives and careers. The company behind all that sadistic flavor is Heatonist, and the brand's unusual hot sauces have been sought after by the fandom for years. Until now, the main way to get your hands on a bottle was to purchase it online from Heatonist directly, but that's all about to change.
You can expect to see the "Hot Ones" Heatonist hot sauces at stores like Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods, Meijer, and World Market (among many others) very soon — with some locations already primed and ready to bring the heat. The sauces may not be available at every store, but there are over 8,000 grocery stores across the United States that will be carrying the new products, so there's a good chance you can find them near you using the Heatonist store locator.
This development is a huge step up for the "Hot Ones" team, and the amount of work that likely went into this release should not be underestimated. It's a testament to just how popular the show has gotten and the care and attention the team places on delivering high-quality flavor alongside some of the best entertainment on the internet.
Deliciously hot, no question
Even if this project has kept the team busy, it's not the only thing "Hot Ones" has been working on. You may have noticed late last year that "Hot Ones" began selling frozen chicken strips at grocery stores flavored with its signature hot sauces. Why the company decided to go with chicken strips first and hot sauces second is anyone's guess, but we didn't have to wait long for the main event to arrive — now you can be the host and ruthlessly question your friends and family over some delicious wings.
As far as we can tell, the hot sauces on offer will be limited compared to what you can buy from Heatonist's website. Expect to see "Hot Ones" branded los calientes verde, classic, and buffalo hot sauce. If these are well-received, we may be rewarded with even more options in the future. Does that mean the signature hot sauce made from the world's hottest pepper, The Last Dab, will eventually stand on grocery shelves ready to punish anyone foolish enough to take on the challenge? Time will tell.