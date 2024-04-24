Hot Ones' Heatonist Sauces Are Finally Launching In Popular Grocery Stores Nationwide

Fans of the endlessly entertaining interview show "Hot Ones" have cause to celebrate this month because their Heatonist hot sauces are finally hitting grocery store shelves. If you aren't familiar, "Hot Ones" is a popular YouTube show that features celebrities eating wings with progressively spicier hot sauces slathered on top while they answer questions about their lives and careers. The company behind all that sadistic flavor is Heatonist, and the brand's unusual hot sauces have been sought after by the fandom for years. Until now, the main way to get your hands on a bottle was to purchase it online from Heatonist directly, but that's all about to change.

You can expect to see the "Hot Ones" Heatonist hot sauces at stores like Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods, Meijer, and World Market (among many others) very soon — with some locations already primed and ready to bring the heat. The sauces may not be available at every store, but there are over 8,000 grocery stores across the United States that will be carrying the new products, so there's a good chance you can find them near you using the Heatonist store locator.

This development is a huge step up for the "Hot Ones" team, and the amount of work that likely went into this release should not be underestimated. It's a testament to just how popular the show has gotten and the care and attention the team places on delivering high-quality flavor alongside some of the best entertainment on the internet.