Whole Foods' Honey Mustard Isn't Worth Buying. Here's Why

If you're a honey mustard fan, you've probably dabbled in all kinds of creative ways to use the sauce with a variety of different brands (or maybe you've even made your own from scratch, you ambitious person, you). In case you haven't already done exhaustive mustard research on your own, though, we've compiled a list of popular brands that make honey mustard and done the work of ranking them for you. This list has some soaring highs and some tragic lows, with the lowest of them all being 365 by Whole Foods Market's Honey Organic Mustard.

So, why should you pass this one up? Simply put, it doesn't really qualify as a honey mustard in the first place. This mustard does have a nice Dijon flavor with the usual kick of vinegar and spices, but that's as far as it goes. It doesn't actually have any honey flavor. We tried our best to find some, but the flavor profile is truly all vinegar and no sweetness. While it's not a bad mustard by itself, it's automatically our least favorite since it fails the assignment completely.