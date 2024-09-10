The Honey Mustard Brand That Tops All Others By Far
Honey mustard is one of those condiments that can make or break a dish. Smeared on sandwiches or served on the side as a dunker for finger food, honey mustard can either provide a tangy, sweet, dynamic element to your dish or can dull otherwise tasty elements with an artificial, indistinct flavor profile. However, if you want the cream of the crop, the one honey mustard brand that's guaranteed to deliver all you could hope for from the condiment, Inglehoffer is the brand that puts all others to shame.
In our ranking of 17 honey mustard brands, Inglehoffer came out on top. Its peers — brands like 365 by Whole Foods, O Organics, and French's — couldn't compare to the powerhouse flavor and consistency Inglehoffer offered. The German brand delivered simultaneously a sweetness and tanginess while also providing a grand dose of one of the most underrated components of honey mustard: the actual mustard flavor. Braving to make a honey mustard that was as mustard-forward as it is honey-forward paid off for the brand, and as a result, this honey mustard brand cuts through the noise.
Ways to use Inglehoffer honey mustard
Now that we've laid out the reasons why Inglehoffer honey mustard is the king of this condiment niche, a looming question remains: how can this honey mustard be best utilized? The conventional approaches are timelessly satisfying — have your Inglehoffer on the side with a soft pretzel or chicken nuggets. Or, try making this recipe for air-fryer baked chicken nuggets for a delicious, classic duo.
You can also easily wield honey mustard in your cooking, not just as a side. This recipe for honey mustard chicken thighs calls for the chef to mix Dijon mustard and honey; instead, try roasting the chicken in Inglehoffer honey mustard for a scrumptious and easily repeatable swap. You can also tap honey mustard for use in lieu of mayo for a zestier coleslaw. There are many ways to make the most of this tangy-sweet compromise; read up on creative ways to use honey mustard, or feel free to get unconventional — mustard goes with greens, dairy, and many products in between.