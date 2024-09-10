Honey mustard is one of those condiments that can make or break a dish. Smeared on sandwiches or served on the side as a dunker for finger food, honey mustard can either provide a tangy, sweet, dynamic element to your dish or can dull otherwise tasty elements with an artificial, indistinct flavor profile. However, if you want the cream of the crop, the one honey mustard brand that's guaranteed to deliver all you could hope for from the condiment, Inglehoffer is the brand that puts all others to shame.

In our ranking of 17 honey mustard brands, Inglehoffer came out on top. Its peers — brands like 365 by Whole Foods, O Organics, and French's — couldn't compare to the powerhouse flavor and consistency Inglehoffer offered. The German brand delivered simultaneously a sweetness and tanginess while also providing a grand dose of one of the most underrated components of honey mustard: the actual mustard flavor. Braving to make a honey mustard that was as mustard-forward as it is honey-forward paid off for the brand, and as a result, this honey mustard brand cuts through the noise.