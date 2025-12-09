What To Know About Taco Bell's Soft Tacos Before Ordering Them

At just about any burger-focused fast food chain, the flagship items are going to involve beef patties on buns accompanied by french fries and soda. But with all of the viral innovation on the Taco Bell menu, this chain is likely to offer a few items you've never heard of — or at least don't know much about. Taco Bell's soft tacos are hardly new (they've actually been on the menu for over 50 years), but they do differ from the chain's signature crunchy tacos in a few important ways.

The biggest difference between Taco Bell's soft tacos and crunchy tacos is, well, the texture. The crunchy tacos' base is a crisp corn shell, whereas the soft tacos come wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. In addition to offering different textural experiences, this also means that the two differ in their nutritional and allergen content. The soft taco's flour tortilla means that the item isn't suitable for anyone with gluten allergies. Both of these menu items also contain milk products, unless you order your tacos "fresco style," which replaces the dairy products with fresh pico de gallo. Additionally, both the flour tortillas and Taco Bell's standard beef filling contain soy products, another potential allergen.

Finally, you might end up paying a slightly higher price for soft tacos. It isn't much, but in some markets, Taco Bell's flour tortilla-wrapped tacos do cost about $0.10 more than their crunchy corn counterparts.