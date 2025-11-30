This Fan-Favorite Really Is The Hands-Down Best Taco Bell Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are countless ways to customize an order from Taco Bell, from mixing up your proteins to getting your order "fresco style" to make things a bit lighter. But one aspect that doesn't always get the same amount of thought is the sauce. It's always the question at the end of the order, and it seems like unless you're specific about what you want, you usually just end up with a random handful of different packets in the bag. It pays to be particular, though; otherwise you may find yourself and your dining partners scrambling to make sure that you each get your share of the very best sauce on the menu: Taco Bell's signature Fire Sauce.

We set out to rank 15 different Taco Bell sauces from best to worst, and Fire Sauce was the clear winner. Our assessment of the chain's many sauces — Taco Bell is one of the chains with the most sauces — involved tasting the sauces both alone and on a tortilla chip so as to ensure that the ratings weren't skewed by any other ingredients. What we found in this careful analysis was that Fire Sauce featured an excellent balance. It delivered just the right amount of heat, enough to get your mouth tingling, but not so much that it blows your whole palate out. But the Fire Sauce is about more than just the perfect amount of heat; it also features a layered flavor that serves as a perfect complement to the entire Taco Bell menu.