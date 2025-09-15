10 Chains With The Biggest Selection Of Sauces
Across the United States and beyond, most–if not all–chain restaurants have at least one menu item they're known for, like the Big Mac at McDonald's. An accompaniment to these items, among others, is an extra burst of spicy, sweet, smokey, or tangy flavor that makes the dish even tastier. A good sauce, whether it's made into the menu item or served on the side, can easily transform a classic, fan-favorite dish into something you crave every time you drive by a familiar restaurant.
Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult to find a chain restaurant that offers a variety of sauces rather than just a small handful. Take Raising Cane's, for example, which is famous for its signature sauce, but doesn't offer much else in that arena. Though some of the following restaurants aren't easily accessible depending on where you live, all 10 of them are the best in the game when it comes to offering an extensive list of sauces to choose from, whether it be familiar favorites or brand-specific specialties you can't find anywhere else.
Buffalo Wild Wings
With the word "wings" in the name, you'd expect a place like Buffalo Wild Wings to deliver on an expansive list of sauce choices. It arguably does it better than any other chain with 23 options to choose from, whether the sauces are tossed with wings or served on the side for dipping. For starters, you have your choice of classic spicy sauces ranging in heat level from mild to medium to hot.
Its spicy options aren't limited to the classic trio, though, with others like spicy garlic, buffalo, and mango habanero in the mix. There are several specialty sauces to choose from, including Blazin' Knockout Sauce (made with nine different peppers), Wild Sauce (an even hotter version of classic buffalo), and Jammin' Jalapeño, Caribbean Jerk, and Asian Zing for more global spicy flavors. While you can get its Nashville Hot on wings or as a side, it accompanies the restaurant's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, while a heatless beer cheese is also available as a side or on a Beer Cheese Cheesesteak sandwich.
As for barbecue, Buffalo Wild Wings offers four variations of the beloved chicken wing must-have: hot, honey with a mild kick, plain sweet with no added heat, and Golden Fire: an exclusive, intensely spicy sauce combining familiar Carolina Gold barbecue with fiery chiles. It has mild savory options for those who don't want the heat, too: honey garlic, parmesan garlic, lemon pepper, Thai curry, teriyaki, and orange chicken.
Zaxby's
Zaxby's is yet another chain chicken restaurant with an expansive list of sauces to choose from. It's somewhat known for its signature "Chicken Fingerz" sauces, starting with teriyaki and barbecue, which are described as having little to no heat. The rest of its sauces are organized on a heat scale with Wimpy, Hot Honey Mustard, and Sweet & Spicy as the mildest. The next level up, you can find its Original and Tongue Torch (the latter served on its Kickin' Chicken Sandwich), with Nuclear just above them. The spiciest option is simply called "Insane", made for those who don't want spice unless it leaves some numbness behind.
Along with tender sauces, Zaxby's has five dipping sauces, including classic marinara, ranch, and honey mustard. The restaurant is famous for its specialty Zax sauce, which is served with all orders of Chicken Fingerz, though it's such a top-secret recipe that the exact list of ingredients is unknown. It's a creamy, tangy sauce blended with select spices, and there's also a Spicy Zax sauce with added heat to elevate the original even further. It has two signature chicken sandwiches on the menu, each served with either the classic or heat-packed Zax sauce.
Taco Bell
In the realm of fast food chains, Taco Bell sits close to the top of the list when it comes to expansive sauce options, with 13 to choose from on the current menu. You can order a side of spicy or avocado ranch, plus jalapeño ranch, typically served with the Cantina Chicken Cheesy Street Chalupas. There are other classic Mexican-inspired sauces like nacho cheese, creamy jalapeño, and even Mexican pizza sauce. Its chipotle sauce seems to be a fan favorite, as it's served with multiple menu items including the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Steak Burrito and the Chalupa Supreme. Taco Bell also offers a plain red sauce, comparable to enchilada sauce, that typically comes on its Bean Burrito.
However, with certain menu items at Taco Bell, it can be difficult to dip a large burrito or a Crunchwrap Supreme into a side of sauce. The restaurant took that into consideration with its sauce packets in flavors like mild, avocado verde, hot, fire, and diablo. While these are different flavors than the ones listed above — and offer more range when it comes to simpler hot sauces, as opposed to something like the more jazzed-up jalapeño ranch — they're still delicious, easy-to-use options that allow you to drizzle sauce onto every bite.
Chili's
While discussing Mexican-inspired sauces, it's only right to include the masters of Tex-Mex cuisine: Chili's. Its list of 12 dipping sauces kicks off with classics like ranch, buffalo, buffalo ranch, garlic parmesan, House BBQ, and honey mustard. On theme with its cuisine, Chili's offers avocado ranch, mango habanero, and a Southwestern Sante Fe sauce that combines tang with heat. There's also honey sriracha, honey chipotle, and Nashville hot as fan favorite sauces that pair best with chicken wings and tenders.
Chili's famous Chicken Crispers already come with ranch, but you have your choice of an additional two dipping sauces as well. Its bone-in and boneless wings are tossed in the sauce of your choice, too, and again come with two sides of dipping sauces. Many of its sauces come with other meals, too, like quesadillas, burgers, its famous Triple Dipper appetizer, and even as supplements for salad dressings. Ranging from savory to spicy to sweet, there's a sauce out there for nearly every meal Chili's has to offer.
Popeyes
Popeyes is yet another fast food chain with a large variety of sauces, whether it be for wings or dipping. For wings, there are three options to choose from: self-explanatory honey BBQ, Sweet n' Spicy (very hot, with flavors of ginger and garlic), and Signature Hot, which has a touch of sweetness to it. As for dipping sauces, there are 10 unique choices, starting with your classic buttermilk ranch, BoldBQ, and honey mustard.
When it comes to the rest of the list, Popeyes really hones in on its Southern roots with a sweetened Creole "Mardi Gras" mustard, Bayou Buffalo, and Blackened Ranch. There's also a Sweet Heat sauce for all the spice lovers out there, comparable to its Sweet n' Spicy wing sauce, plus Popeyes' Signature Sauce–a creamy, peppery, subtly sweet option inspired by New Orleans' Cajun culture. The only sauce you can't get as a side is its new, limited edition Ghost Pepper sauce, served on the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich and the Ghost Pepper Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich.
Of course, Popeyes has its fair share of seafood items on the menu, like popcorn shrimp, which pair best with its tartar and cocktail sauces. But it's pretty safe to say that Popeyes is known for one trio in particular: fried chicken, biscuits, and gravy. That being said, you can also order a side of Cajun gravy, elevated by classic southern spices, as a dipping sauce if the others don't appeal to you.
Wingstop
Like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop is perhaps one of the biggest names in the world of chain chicken restaurants. It offers basic ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, and jalapeño-infused cheese as dipping sauces to accompany wings. However, what makes Wingstop so unique in this area is that you can actually order sides of its wing sauces – in other words, if you want to try something else alongside whatever your wings were tossed in, you'll have your choice of eight additional flavors. This is a great option for those who want to add some wetness to any of Wingstop's three dry rub flavors, too, or who want to play around with a variety of flavor combinations.
Wing flavors are organized on a scale from "No Heat" to "Some Heat" to "All the Heat." At the lowest level is Wingstop's sweet and tangy Hawaiian, closely followed by a classic mild, and a hickory-smoked BBQ. At the center of the spice scale, there's Spicy Korean Q and its Original Hot. Cajun and mango habanero take you close to the maximum heat level, and the spiciest you can get is the Atomic sauce–enough said about that one. The sauces come with your choice of boneless or bone-in wings, plus chicken tenders.
KFC
When you think of fast food chains with lengthy lists of sauce options, KFC may not be the first one that comes to mind. There's its famous gravy (now available in a dipping cup), of course, plus the expected ranch, honey mustard, and honey BBQ. It's stepped up its sauce game with the addition of buffalo ranch, hot sauce, and even a plain honey sauce. What many people may not know, however, is that KFC has three signature sauces: Comeback (zesty and peppery), Sticky Chicky Sweet n' Sour (tangy and sweet), and KFC sauce (sweet and smokey).
While all of these can be requested as a side for any of KFC's famous chicken meals, there's one meal in particular, Saucy Nuggets, that takes the restaurant's sauce game to the next level. You can order any of the previously mentioned sauces as sides, of course, but the Saucy Nuggets also have four exclusive sauches: chipotle ranch, mango habanero, honey garlic, Korean BBQ,.
Subway
Subway is one of the most popular sandwich chains in America, and, arguably, in the world. Whether you order one of its specialty sandwiches or create your own, there's no shortage of sauces to choose from or supplement, excluding classic condiments and the restaurant's selection of dressings or vinaigrettes.
Starting with familiar favorites, Subway offers BBQ, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo, honey mustard, peppercorn ranch, creamy sriracha, and marinara. Surprisingly, it also has two more unique sauce flavors: sweet onion teriyaki, served on its #16 All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki, and garlic aioli, served on its #31 Cheesy Garlic Steak.
In 2025, Subway added two new sauce flavors to its menu. First is its hot honey sauce, which comes with either its Hot Honey Pepperoni or Hot Honey Chicken sandwiches. The second addition is its Baja Chipotle, which replaced Chipotle Southwest. This is a smokier, slightly spicier version of the former Tex-Mex inspired sauce. Another semi-new menu item is its cheddar cheese sauce, which was introduced in 2024 along with other sandwich additions like the Spicy Nacho Chicken and Cheesy Garlic Steak.
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In, known in part for being a — you guessed it — drive-in only fast food restaurant, is also well-known for its expansive menu. This includes a list of more than 12 sauces, excluding classic condiments like ketchup and mustard.
There's a basic cheese sauce plus a more elevated queso sauce, made with added spices. For savory sauces, you have your choice of BBQ, marinara, and Smasher — a creamy, zesty, smokey blend of flavors. Lovers of spice can choose from four options, too: buffalo, chili, southwest, and Groovy. That last Sonic specialty blends sriracha and ranch for a combo of two fan favorites.
When it comes to tangy sauces, Sonic has four options, including classic ranch and honey mustard. There's tartar sauce to accompany seafood choices, like its fish sandwiches. The last sauce in this category is actually the restaurant's signature, where the tanginess is the main event accompanied by a hint of smoky sweetness. It's a blend of BBQ, mustard, and honey, and makes for a perfect pairing with burgers or chicken tenders. Sonic also added two sauces to their menu in 2025: Spicy Jalapeño Ranch and Asian-Style Sweet Chili, an ode to Tex-Mex and Asian cuisines, respectively.
Quiznos
The last restaurant on the list is yet another sandwich chain, this time with 12 sauces to choose from: Quiznos. Naturally, like many similar restaurants, Quiznos has a selection of dressings, but the sauce selection is where it shines. Unexpected additions for sandwiches include its alfredo and creamy horseradish, but it also offers your basics: buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ, chipotle, marinara, and peppercorn sauces.
There are a few other sauces that make Quiznos stand out, too. This list includes au jus, Frank's spicy mayo, honey French, and Zesty Grill Sauce (with a BBQ, mustard, and mayo base). However, its new signature is its Batch 83, otherwise known as Four Pepper Chili Sauce. This is a bold, smokey sauce made with, of course, four types of chiles for that extra kick. While most of Quiznos' sandwiches come with one or more of the mentioned sauces, you can switch them out with others to try a combo that better suits your tastes.