12 Popular Zaxby's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

As an Atlanta native and proud University of Georgia alum, I've eaten my fair share of food from Zaxby's. Whether it's late-night crinkle fries after a football game or a quick stop for a Kickin' Chicken Sandwich on a road trip, Zaxby's has been a staple in my life — and I'm not alone. Starting as a simple idea between two childhood friends (Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley) who wanted to create a better chicken experience, the fast-casual chain has built a cult-like following across the Southeast and beyond over the years.

Zaxby's has grown exponentially since its 1990 founding thanks to its hand-breaded chicken, signature sauce lineup, and undeniably crave-able sides. While its menu has evolved over time — including a number of Zaxby's items that were discontinued (never to be seen again) — it continues to serve top-notch wings, tenders, sandwiches, and salads (or Zalads) to devoted fans. But how do you know which menu items truly stand out from Zaxby's, and which ones don't live up to the hype?

That's exactly the question I set out to answer — for science, of course. After taste-testing my way through the Zaxby's lineup, I've ranked 12 of its most popular menu items from worst to best. Some rankings may surprise you, while others might simply confirm what you already know. Let's dig in and settle this once and for all.