12 Popular Zaxby's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best
As an Atlanta native and proud University of Georgia alum, I've eaten my fair share of food from Zaxby's. Whether it's late-night crinkle fries after a football game or a quick stop for a Kickin' Chicken Sandwich on a road trip, Zaxby's has been a staple in my life — and I'm not alone. Starting as a simple idea between two childhood friends (Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley) who wanted to create a better chicken experience, the fast-casual chain has built a cult-like following across the Southeast and beyond over the years.
Zaxby's has grown exponentially since its 1990 founding thanks to its hand-breaded chicken, signature sauce lineup, and undeniably crave-able sides. While its menu has evolved over time — including a number of Zaxby's items that were discontinued (never to be seen again) — it continues to serve top-notch wings, tenders, sandwiches, and salads (or Zalads) to devoted fans. But how do you know which menu items truly stand out from Zaxby's, and which ones don't live up to the hype?
That's exactly the question I set out to answer — for science, of course. After taste-testing my way through the Zaxby's lineup, I've ranked 12 of its most popular menu items from worst to best. Some rankings may surprise you, while others might simply confirm what you already know. Let's dig in and settle this once and for all.
12. Asian Zensation Zalad
The fan-favorite Asian Zensation Zalad officially earned a permanent spot on the brand's menu in October 2024. Featuring your choice of hand-breaded or grilled chicken, the "Zalad" (as the chain styles it) comes with mixed greens, crunchy wonton strips, an Asian-inspired slaw, a hearty drizzle of teriyaki sauce, and a side of citrus vinaigrette. In theory, it promises a bold, flavorful twist on a typical fast-food salad. But it didn't deliver this time, coming in last as a result.
Right off the bat, I noticed how underfilled the container was — especially compared to the pictures on Zaxby's website, which made this look more like a hearty, overflowing meal. Instead, my salad was a sad, mostly empty bowl with a few scattered toppings. The chicken was fine (Zaxby's always delivers on that front), but everything else felt as uninspired as eating your lunch under fluorescent lights. Even with the teriyaki sauce, the whole thing tasted bland. The slaw was a nice touch, adding a bit of tang and freshness, but it wasn't enough to save the dish.
Quite frankly, for nearly $12, I expected something a bit more satisfying than a dressed-up side salad with a few extras tossed on top. Unfortunately, the Asian Zensation Zalad can't compare to the heavy hitters on Zaxby's menu, so this forgettable dish lands at the bottom of the list.
11. Traditional wings
Unlike some other fast food chains serving chicken wings, Zaxby's has featured bone-in wings on its menu for years. While they aren't the star of the show, these wings have their share of fans, and the traditional wings are a go-to for anyone craving something a little saucier. But are they actually good? Well ... that depends. Unfortunately, I ordered mine to-go with the Wimpy sauce, which is Zaxby's mildest buffalo option (and the default setting on the online menu). And honestly, they were disappointing.
The skin was chewy instead of crispy, which made each bite feel more like work than a treat. The flavor was also lacking; while the Wimpy sauce wasn't bad, it didn't have that rich, buttery heat you'd expect from a great buffalo wing sauce. Without a solid sauce to make up for that unpleasant texture, the wings just felt like an afterthought.
Now, to be fair, I didn't eat these fresh, which almost certainly made things worse. Perhaps if I'd enjoyed the wings fresh out of the fryer, or gone for a bolder sauce option (hello, Tongue Torch), they might've been more enjoyable. But if you're taking them home, be warned. Because unless you have an air fryer to crisp them back up, these aren't going to impress, so these rank near the very bottom among the popular Zaxby's menu items.
10. Boneless wings
Zaxby's boneless wings offer a no-mess alternative for anyone who loves the taste of wings, but doesn't want to deal with bones. And while they've got plenty of fans who swear by them, after giving them another shot, I have to ask: Why?
The breading was the biggest issue. Instead of a light crunch, the coating was thick and chewy, making it feel like I was mostly eating fried batter with a little bit of chicken inside. And once the sauce was added, things somehow got even worse. The breading absorbed the sauce in all the wrong ways, becoming soft and soggy instead of crispy. Every bite felt heavy and unbalanced, with the chicken itself barely making an appearance. On the plus side, the Wimpy sauce actually tasted better here than it did on the traditional bone-in wings. The mild buffalo flavor and slight heat were more noticeable, likely because there was more surface area for it to cling to.
Honestly, though, that's about the only good thing I can say. So if you're craving that classic wing sauce without the bone, do yourself a favor and order Zaxby's tenders "sauced" instead of the boneless wings. In my humble opinion, these boneless wings just aren't worth it, and were among the worst popular Zaxby's menu items I tried for this article.
9. Texas toast
Zaxby's Texas toast may not get much hype, but it's been holding things down for years. Unlike the flimsy white bread that some fast food chains throw in as an afterthought, this toast means business. It's thick-cut, butter-soaked, and grilled to golden perfection. It's a solid side item overall, especially when paired with something spicy like Zaxby's wings (as it helps balance out the heat). But it's also not exactly something you'd go out of your way to order on its own, which is why it only comes in ninth place.
The first thing I noticed was the bold flavor. Zaxby's doesn't skimp on the butter or seasoning, so every bite was packed with a rich, garlicky punch. In that sense, it's not the kind of toast that subtly complements a meal. Instead, it demands attention, which might be a bit much if you prefer something lighter. It's also pretty greasy, which can make it surprisingly messy. The butter practically seeps into the bread, which tastes amazing, but also left my fingers (and ultimately, my phone) more than a little slick.
Simply put, if you're grabbing a meal, you'll almost certainly be happy to have this. Just be sure to have some napkins and a stick of gum or a mint handy if you plan to return to the office after having Texas toast from Zaxby's at lunch.
8. Fried white cheddar bites
Zaxby's fried white cheddar bites are a bit of a sleeper hit on the menu. It's one of those sides that doesn't get as much attention as the crinkle fries or Texas toast, but definitely deserves a little love. In fact, if you're a fan of cheese curds, you'll probably love these. But if you're unfamiliar with the Midwest staple, the texture might be a deal breaker.
The fried white cheddar bites are a little on the chewy side, which can be offputting for those who have never enjoyed the squeak of a traditional curd. The breading was nicely seasoned, but there was simply too much of it. These also come with a side of ranch, but they honestly don't need it, as the bites are pretty rich and heavy on their own.
Additionally, these are definitely a sharing dish rather than a solo snack. After a few, you'll start to feel the weight of all that fried cheese. At the end of the day, you're at Zaxby's for the chicken, so filling up on fried cheese just isn't the move. I'd suggest skipping the white cheddar bites and saving room for other signatures.
7. Fried pickles
Zaxby's fried pickles have come and gone from the menu over the years, finally earning a permanent spot back in 2022, to the joy of fans across the region. There's good cause for celebration, of course, since fried pickles are a Southern classic — and Zaxby's does them right. These aren't the soggy or overly greasy kind you might find elsewhere. Instead, they're coated in a crispy cornmeal crust (a great tip for homemade fried pickles) that gives them a satisfying crunch while letting the bold, vinegary pickle flavor shine through.
Each bite delivers an ideal balance of tangy and salty, with just enough seasoning in the breading to keep things interesting. They also come with a side of ranch because what's a Southern fried snack without ranch? The creamy, tangy dip pairs nicely with the acidity of the pickles, rounding out the flavor in a way that feels both nostalgic and indulgent. That being said, I couldn't eat more than a few. While the flavor is nice, the breading felt a bit heavy after a few bites and left me (almost) too full to enjoy anything else.
Now, if you've never had fried pickles before, they can be a bit polarizing. The combination of crispy warm breading and cool briny pickles isn't for everyone, so if you're unsure, you can go ahead and skip these to save room for chicken. But if you're already a fan of this regional favorite, you'll probably be pretty happy with Zaxby's take.
6. Crinkle fries
Zaxby's potato game is strong. While the brand's signature crinkle fries may not be the flashiest item on the menu, they're easily one of the most reliable. When served fresh, they're consistently crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and perfectly dusted with Zaxby's signature seasoning. One of the best things about these fries is their firm texture and ridged shape, which makes them ideal for dipping. And with Zaxby's lineup of sauces, you've got plenty of options. Whether you go classic with ranch, bold with Tongue Torch, or keep it simple with honey mustard, these fries are built for sauce lovers. But the ultimate move is dunking them in Zax Sauce.
Now for the downside: The minute Zaxby's crinkle fries hit room temperature, they go from satisfying to sad. They get limp and stale frightfully fast, and while the brand's signature sauces certainly help to perk them up, there's really no coming back from a cold fry. While Zaxby's is obviously all about the chicken, the crinkle fries are a perfect supporting act — as long as you eat them fresh from the fryer. The only way to resurrect these little beauties at home is with an air fryer, and even then, it's just not the same.
5. Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
I may be biased, but Zaxby's Kickin' Chicken Sandwich is hands down my all-time favorite thing on the menu. It's not your typical fast-food chicken sandwich — it's bigger, bolder, and messier in the best way possible. Instead of a bun, it's served on thick slices of buttery, heavily seasoned Texas toast, which adds an extra punch of flavor you don't usually get with a sandwich.
Then there's the sauce situation: Tongue Torch and ranch drizzled generously over crispy chicken tenders. The heat from the Tongue Torch sauce brings just the right amount of spice, while the ranch cools it down without muting the flavor. It's a perfect balance of creamy, spicy, and savory, making every bite completely addictive.
Now, I won't lie — this thing is messy. The toast tends to slide around, the tenders don't stay in place, and by the time you're halfway through, you'll probably have sauce on your fingers, your face, and maybe your shirt. In short, this sandwich isn't for everyone. If you're looking for a clean, easy-to-eat sandwich, this isn't it. But if you love big, bold flavors and don't mind your sandwich falling apart, this is a must-try. Just be sure to grab some extra napkins.
4. Chocolate chip cookies
Now, this one was a surprise — even to a Zaxby's aficionado like me. To be fair, I don't typically order desserts from Zaxby's; by the time I've scarfed down a Kickin' Chicken Sandwich, I'm usually too full to think about sweets. But I decided to give the chocolate chip cookies a try this time around, and boy, am I glad I did.
Served warm, these Nestle Tollhouse-like delights are packed with enough chocolate chips to give you a touch of cocoa goodness in each bite without overwhelming your tastebuds. The chewy consistency was perfect, offering a fresh-from-the-oven experience that wonderfully complements Zaxby's casual, down-home vibe. Plus, at just over $2 for three cookies, my wallet was as happy as my sweet tooth.
Now, am I going to go back to Zaxby's specifically to get chocolate chip cookies? Probably not. While these were certainly good for a fast-food cookie, they weren't mindblowing. Still, if I'm craving a sweet treat, I might grab these little beauties on my next turn through the Zaxby's drive-through.
3. Zaxby's Signature Sandwich
Zaxby's Signature Sandwich is a straightforward classic, which is what makes it so satisfying. The crispy chicken was nicely seasoned with a juicy, moist interior. The buttery bun was soft and just the right amount of toasted, adding a touch of richness without overwhelming the rest of the sandwich. But it was the little things that made this sandwich stand out, like the tangy pickles and the addition of Zaxby's signature Zax Sauce. The pickles cut through the richness of the chicken, providing the perfect balance of flavor that kept the sandwich from feeling too heavy, while the sauce took this to the next level, adding a creamy, slightly tangy, and peppery kick that complemented the chicken perfectly. Unlike the Kickin' Chicken Sandwich, the signature version holds together nicely. It wasn't overly saucy and the bun was solid enough to contain the chicken without covering up its tasty seasoning or delightful crunch.
At around $9 for the sandwich meal, it's a solid value for a satisfying chicken sandwich experience. While it may not be quite on the level of Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich (and, honestly, what is?), Zaxby's Signature Sandwich delivers in both flavor and texture — if you order it in-store. The only downside is that it doesn't really travel well. The bun and the chicken were both a little soggy by the time I got to enjoy them, which, for a fast-food sandwich, seems to be a pretty massive oversight.
2. Nibblerz
Zaxby's Nibblerz have become a fan favorite over the years, offering a deliciously bite-sized combination of Zaxby's classic chicken tenders and its signature sandwich. These little beauties first hit the menu as a snackable option for those who wanted a taste of Zaxby's chicken without committing to a full meal, and they've since developed a loyal following.
Each Nibbler is made with Zaxby's boldly seasoned and moist chicken tenders, giving you that classic crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside experience. The chicken is perfectly complemented by a buttery, soft bun, making it feel indulgent without being too heavy. And of course, the peppery Zax sauce is the real star, adding a creamy, tangy kick that brings everything together.
If there's a downside, it's one of two things. Firstly, the bread-to-chicken ratio is off. While the bun was buttery and delicious, I did end up with more of a mouthful of bread than chicken tender. Secondly, if you're not a fan of Zax Sauce, you might not enjoy these as much. The sauce is pretty essential to the flavor profile. Still, you can always hack the menu by asking for a different sauce combo to make it your own.
1. Chicken Fingerz
Zaxby's Chicken Fingerz are the heart and soul of the brand. When Zaxby's first started, it was all about serving up crispy, perfectly seasoned chicken tenders. Over the years, these tenders have become a signature item, shaping the entire brand's identity. They're not just good — they're consistent.
The breading on these tenders was seasoned just right, creating a perfectly crisp exterior that gave way to juicy, moist chicken inside. The seasoning added a nice balance of flavors without overpowering the chicken, making each bite satisfying and full of flavor. But what really set them apart was how they acted as the perfect vehicle for Zaxby's wide range of sauces. Whether you're dunking them in Zax Sauce, ranch, or Tongue Torch, they delivered.
What I loved most was how well these tenders traveled. Even after sitting in a to-go box, they still maintained their crispiness and flavor — they're definitely one of the better fast food options in terms of takeout. And honestly, if you're into eating them straight out of the fridge the next day, they're still delicious (trust me, I've been there). These tenders are a true Zaxby's classic — simple, flavorful, and totally satisfying.
Methodology
To create this ranking of popular Zaxby's menu items, I ordered everything in one massive to-go order, then tried them all at once. I took a holistic approach when compiling the ranking order, though I mainly considered flavor, texture, and overall uniqueness.
I focused on how each menu item held up in terms of seasoning and balance, asking questions such as: Was it bold enough? Did it have that satisfying texture, whether crispy, tender, or crunchy (though I gave a bit of leeway for texture due to the brief travel time from the restaurant to my home)? I also took each item's popularity into account, because some are fan favorites for a reason. Additionally, I couldn't ignore the price point, and asked whether each item delivered value for what you're paying.
Finally, I ranked each dish based on my personal experience and how well it met these factors. While some dishes knocked it out of the park in one area, they may have fallen short others, which influenced my final ranking.