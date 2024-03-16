The Breading Tip For The Crispiest Fried Pickles Ever

If you're craving a snack that ticks every textural box, it has to be the crispy fried pickle. Sitting comfortably at the crossroads between sweet and savory, these moreish morsels are crunchy on the outside, soft in the middle, and juicy with tangy pickling liquor. While many recipes for these delectable discs call for the sliced pickles to be dipped in a liquid batter before they're deep fried, there's actually a better way to create that crackly exterior. Here's the secret; to make the crispiest fried pickles ever, you need to bread them instead of coating them in a batter.

There are three simple steps to breading anything from veggies and cod to chicken and shrimp; a dredge in flour, a quick dip in a liquid (such as beaten egg, milk, or buttermilk), and a final coating of breadcrumbs. The flour helps the egg to stick to the food, creating a glue for the breadcrumbs to adhere to, which results in a flavorful layered coating.

While it's true that this method takes longer than dunking each pickle slice in a bowl of batter, it's worth the effort for several reasons. The main benefit is that the textured quality of the breadcrumbs sticks to the pickles, creating a super crackly coating that's audibly crisp and golden once fried. This craggy surface lends the tangy cukes an appetizingly rugged consistency with a shell-like shatter instead of a smooth covering of batter that can taste one-note and lack textural interest.