Popular Chili's Triple Dipper Appetizers, Ranked

Whether tossed in spicy buffalo or drenched in sweet barbecue sauce, chicken wings are a staple appetizer for many restaurants. With Americans eating well 1.45 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl weekend alone in 2024, according to the National Chicken Council, it's clear they are a go-to order for many diners. After my taste test, however, wing lovers may want to be wary about letting this dish fill one of their three coveted Triple Dipper spots.

Chili's offers its bone-in wings with three sauce options: buffalo, honey-chipotle, or barbecue. As of this writing, they are available as part of the Triple Dipper for an additional $1.50 surcharge on the base price of $17.79. As the only Triple Dipper appetizer option with a surcharge, I had high expectations for the quality of the wings. Unfortunately, I was left disappointed.

From the moment I laid eyes on them, I could tell the wings were dry, as they visibly lacked sauce. After taking a bite, my suspicions were confirmed. The wings were not only dry but severely lacking in flavor. The chicken was bland, failing to bring the bold, saucy flavor my wing-loving heart desired. While I had initially intended to rank the bone-in wings along with their boneless counterparts, ranking each one based on sauce flavor, the bone-in variations of each wing were so disappointing that I had no choice but to group all the bone-in chicken wings together and rank them last. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chili's also came in last in our ranking of popular chicken wing chains.

