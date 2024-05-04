8 Delicious Slider Recipes To Feed A Crowd
When it comes to feeding a crowd, sliders are one of the best options out there. The mini sandwiches are not only fun to eat and easy to make look decorative and inviting, but they're not too filling. In other words, your guests will still have plenty of room to enjoy all of the side options and desserts that you have prepared. Plus, sliders are super versatile — they don't just refer to small burgers. You can fill them up with anything that you want, from chicken to pork, or even something vegetarian.
Tasting Table has a plethora of slider recipes that will come in handy next time you're throwing a casual dinner party or an outdoor cookout. Maybe you want to go with something simple, like a ham and Swiss slider, or maybe you want to go with something a little more unexpected, such as sliders that combine Philly cheesesteak and sloppy Joe's. Whatever the case, we have a slider recipe for you. Here are eight of our best.
Vegan Barbecue Pulled Mushroom Sliders
Sliders don't have to be filled with meat to be delicious — and these vegan barbecue pulled mushroom sliders are proof of that. The mushrooms are shredded to resemble something like pulled pork, then marinated in a combination of soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, paprika, avocado oil, and, finally, liquid smoke. The marinade ensures that the mushrooms contain a delicious depth of flavor, similar to how slow-cooked pulled pork would taste. More flavor is brought in later when the mushrooms are coated with a tasty homemade barbecue sauce.
As for the cooking process, the mushrooms are first baked, then, once they're coated with barbecue sauce, broiled. The mushrooms are joined by a helping of slaw to tie the sliders together. While a slaw is included in the recipe, you can swap it out with any slaw of your choosing. You can even make multiple slaws for your guests to choose from and have them assemble the sliders themselves. No matter which slaw you go with, these vegan sliders are so delicious that you and your guests will forget you're not eating meat.
Sheet Pan Sliders
If you're going to be feeding a large group of people, then you want to use recipes that are easy and convenient but still tasty. These sheet pan sliders are all of the above. In just 30 minutes, you'll have 24 individual sliders ready to go with very little prep work involved. Using a 24 count of Hawaiian rolls, all you have to do is lay out the bottom half of the rolls (after cutting the entire package in half, horizontally) onto a baking sheet. Next, lay out the ingredients — onions, beef, and cheese — and add the top half of the buns, then bake.
It's a simple recipe, but a delicious one — and one that is very easy to customize exactly to your liking. If you want to use a leaner meat, swap out beef for turkey. Or, choose a plant-based meat to make it vegetarian. You also don't have to stick with American cheese — you can opt for cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, or any other favorite instead. And to bring the dish together, these burger-like sliders can be paired with your favorite type of fries — perhaps shoestring garlic Parmesan fries or sweet potato fries.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Sliders
Baked Ham And Swiss Cheese Sliders
Ham and cheese are, undeniably, a perfect pairing — and this recipe for baked ham and Swiss cheese sliders takes the classic combo to the next level. First of all, the fact that these sliders are baked means that the result is a warm, gooey, and comforting sandwich. Secondly, the rich flavors of the ham and cheese are complemented by the tanginess of stone ground mustard (which has a stronger flavor than its yellow mustard counterpart).
Finally, the slider is brought together by the pretzel buns, which are salty, chewy, and irresistible. These sliders require just five minutes of prep time, then all you have to do is pop them in the oven to bake for 15 more minutes. Because there's so little prep on your part, it's easy to double (or triple) the recipe if you need to feed more than six people. While the first set of sliders are baking, you can prep the next batch or get your side dish ready.
Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders
If you love Philly cheesesteak and you love sloppy Joe's, then you need to try out these sliders, which contain the best elements of both classics. Just like with sloppy Joe's, the recipe uses ground beef mixed with onion, and, inspired by a Philly cheesesteak, bell peppers are brought into the mix as well. Finally, while Philly cheesesteaks typically use provolone cheese (and sloppy Joe's may or may not include cheese), this recipe opts instead for American cheese.
Technically, you can use any cheese that you want, but recipe developer Leah Maroney insists that American is the best because of its inherent creaminess. Additionally, she recommends that you also include seasoned salt and onions. She explains, "The seasoned salt perfectly seasons the meat without having to add a large variety of spices, and the onions add so much flavor to the meat — so don't skip them." Beyond those three ingredients, feel free to experiment with the sliders and customize them to your liking — for example, maybe you want to use a type of bread other than brioche.
Pork Sliders With Bacon And Onion Jam
These pork sliders are made with pork tenderloin and are packed full of flavor. The tastiness of the pork is due to the expert seasonings (which includes chili powder and lime zest), as well as the double cooking method of both the stovetop and the oven. But what makes this recipe, which was adapted from the National Pork Board, really stand out is the savory jam made from bacon and onion.
Of course, savory jam is not nearly as popular as any of the sweet, fruity jams, but don't let the uniqueness of the spread deter you. The bacon and the onion both bring in plenty of savory flavor, all of which is balanced out with some sweetness from a little bit of brown sugar. Finally, the depth of flavor is deepened with the inclusion of either brewed coffee or bourbon. And if you don't like either bacon or onion, then you can substitute it with either onion jam or bacon jam.
Yum Yum Chicken Sliders
While this recipe requires a bit more work than some of the others on this list, including deep frying, these yum yum chicken sliders are undoubtedly worth it. The chicken is brined in buttermilk, then coated and fried. The result is a mouth-wateringly tasty chicken that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. But what really takes this dish to the next level — and gives it its name — is the yum yum sauce.
Yum yum sauce consists of mayo, tomato paste, rice vinegar, paprika, garlic powder, sugar, melted butter, and water — and when combined, these ingredients make a sauce with a rich, buttery flavor that is so tasty, you'll want to have extra on the side for dipping. Finally, the chicken and sauce are accompanied by a Greek yogurt-based slaw and sandwiched between the slider buns. These sliders are guaranteed to be a hit, so much so that your guests wouldn't even notice if you didn't serve them with a side. However, we still recommend pairing them with mac and cheese or potato salad.
Recipe: Yum Yum Chicken Sliders
California-Style Breakfast Sliders
Who says sliders have to be confined to lunch and dinner hours? Breakfast is also the perfect time to break out sliders. In fact, they're perfect for anyone who wants to indulge in a breakfast sandwich but only has the appetite for a half portion. Seeing as these sliders are California-style, avocado, of course, plays a major role. The avocados are smashed and added to one side of the bun, somewhat working as a condiment and bringing in plenty of flavor.
The smashed avocado is joined by soft and creamy scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sprouts, and homemade spicy mayo (a mix of sriracha and mayonnaise). If you're not a fan of spice, feel free to use regular mayo — or, perhaps, a garlic aioli — or simply add less sriracha to the mayo for a milder kick of heat. Additionally, you can swap out the pepper jack for another, milder type of cheese, such as cheddar or mozzarella.
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches
These pork sliders are inspired by Hawaiian kalua pork, which is traditionally made in an underground oven called an imu. The pork is slow-roasted in the imu, resulting in smoky, tender, moist meat. We try to replicate the results of the imu by braising the pork in banana leaves and liquid smoke, flavored with pineapple juice and soy sauce. The pork slow cooks for two and a half or three hours.
And by the time it's out of the oven, it should be nearly as moist and tender as it would be if it had been made in an imu. As for the flavor, the pineapple juice brings in some sweetness, which is balanced out by the savory aspect of the soy sauce, while the vinegar-based slaw brings in some acidity — all in all, it makes for the perfect combination of flavors. You can pair these sliders with Hawaiian-inspired pineapple stuffing and Hawaiian butter mochi for an island-themed dinner party.
Recipe: Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches