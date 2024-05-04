8 Delicious Slider Recipes To Feed A Crowd

When it comes to feeding a crowd, sliders are one of the best options out there. The mini sandwiches are not only fun to eat and easy to make look decorative and inviting, but they're not too filling. In other words, your guests will still have plenty of room to enjoy all of the side options and desserts that you have prepared. Plus, sliders are super versatile — they don't just refer to small burgers. You can fill them up with anything that you want, from chicken to pork, or even something vegetarian.

Tasting Table has a plethora of slider recipes that will come in handy next time you're throwing a casual dinner party or an outdoor cookout. Maybe you want to go with something simple, like a ham and Swiss slider, or maybe you want to go with something a little more unexpected, such as sliders that combine Philly cheesesteak and sloppy Joe's. Whatever the case, we have a slider recipe for you. Here are eight of our best.