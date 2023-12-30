Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders Recipe

Philly cheesesteak sloppy Joe sliders take the best parts of sloppy Joes and Philly cheesesteaks and combine them into the most delicious appetizer, lunch, or dinner. Not only are these mini sandwiches easy to make, but they can also be made ahead of time, reheat well, and will be the first thing to go at your next party. "There are three aspects of this recipe you must include: American cheese, seasoned salt, and sauteed onions," says recipe developer Leah Maroney. "The American cheese gives the perfect creaminess to the sliders. The seasoned salt perfectly seasons the meat without having to add a large variety of spices, and the onions add so much flavor to the meat — so don't skip them."

Despite these necessities, Maroney says this recipe is still highly adaptable. You can always swap out the American cheese for provolone or cheddar or even spray cheese, she clarifies, but why change a classic? The bell peppers are also a tasty addition, but not necessary if you don't care for them. You can also substitute fresh bell peppers (any color works) if you don't have roasted red peppers.