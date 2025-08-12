This Triple Dipper Hack Got Chili's Official Nod Of Approval

Despite Chili's extensive menu, which contains a little bit of every kind of food, there are still plenty of things people wish the chain would add for lunch or dinner. You could cut your losses and head over to Olive Garden or The Cheesecake Factory if you're craving Italian food, or you could stay for happy hour and get a little creative with your food. TikToker user @johnohhhh1 posted a hack involving Chili's Triple Dippers that turns the once-separate appetizers into a makeshift chicken parmesan, which Chili's itself declared as "the best triple dipper hack" in the comments.

The first step in this hack is to order a classic Triple Dipper with Big Mouth Bites, Fried Mozzarella, and Crispy Chicken Crispers, some of the most popular Chili's Triple Dipper appetizers. You'll then have to ask your waiter or waitress for extra Big Mouth buns, which will act as the base for the chicken parmesan. On the open bun, place a Chicken Crisper (which is different from Chili's original Chicken Crispers) and smother it in the marinara sauce that accompanies the Fried Mozzarella. Next, place a rectangular Fried Mozzarella on top of the slathered Chicken Crisper and finish it off with another Big Mouth bun, compressing the whole thing with your palm so it stays in place.