This Triple Dipper Hack Got Chili's Official Nod Of Approval
Despite Chili's extensive menu, which contains a little bit of every kind of food, there are still plenty of things people wish the chain would add for lunch or dinner. You could cut your losses and head over to Olive Garden or The Cheesecake Factory if you're craving Italian food, or you could stay for happy hour and get a little creative with your food. TikToker user @johnohhhh1 posted a hack involving Chili's Triple Dippers that turns the once-separate appetizers into a makeshift chicken parmesan, which Chili's itself declared as "the best triple dipper hack" in the comments.
The first step in this hack is to order a classic Triple Dipper with Big Mouth Bites, Fried Mozzarella, and Crispy Chicken Crispers, some of the most popular Chili's Triple Dipper appetizers. You'll then have to ask your waiter or waitress for extra Big Mouth buns, which will act as the base for the chicken parmesan. On the open bun, place a Chicken Crisper (which is different from Chili's original Chicken Crispers) and smother it in the marinara sauce that accompanies the Fried Mozzarella. Next, place a rectangular Fried Mozzarella on top of the slathered Chicken Crisper and finish it off with another Big Mouth bun, compressing the whole thing with your palm so it stays in place.
When customers have a bright idea, Chili's plays along
While the Chili's menu offers plenty of chicken entrees and plenty of others with pasta, there's no chicken parmesan on the entire menu, let alone as a Triple Dipper. When it comes to real Triple Dipper selections, customers can choose three from a list, including chicken wings, chicken tenders, sliders, eggrolls, and mozzarella sticks in various flavors — but that hasn't stopped people from getting creative or stopped Chili's from encouraging a little ingenuity. Before the chain even offered its Nashville Hot Mozz or Honey-Chipotle Mozz as regular menu items, it encouraged customers to order the spicy flavors as a Triple Dipper secret menu hack.
Chili's has long reeled customers into restaurants with an extensive rewards program (which includes free chips and salsa on every visit), happy hour deals, and limited-time margaritas of the month. Just when it seemed like the iconic brand was approaching ruination, the tables flipped and Chili's soared back into popularity — much of which is thanks to Triple Dippers. In the spring of 2024, the appetizer went viral on social media, leading to the sale of over 29 million Triple Dippers that year alone, with mozzarella sticks as the top seller. Instead of shying away from this virality, the Chili's brand actively engages with customers on social media and regularly lets people know when they've discovered an incredible hack, much like the chicken parmesan.