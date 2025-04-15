You Can Claim Free Chips And Salsa On Every Chili's Visit – Here's How
It should be deemed a universal crime not to accept a good deal when it's staring you right in the face, especially when it comes to good deals at a beloved restaurant like Chili's. Besides serving as home to the ever-popular baby back ribs and bargain-worthy Triple Dippers (we ranked the Triple Dipper appetizers here), Chili's is also renowned for its chips and salsa. You can get that basket of crispy tortilla chips and tangy salsa for free every time (yes, every time) when you sign up for My Chili's Rewards.
There's no crazy catch — no secret agenda that requires confessing your social security number or promising your firstborn child. Simply signing up for Chili's rewards program will earn you a free serving of chips and salsa on every visit where you spend at least $5 on other foods and beverages. You also have to order from Chili's at least once in a 60-day period, but that's as easy as convincing your book club to meet every month for Chicken Crispers (even though the Original Chicken Crispers were discontinued).
My Chili's Rewards offers more than free chips and salsa
The My Chili's Rewards program was rolled out in 2015, a state-of-the-art upgrade that introduced new technology and was compatible with the in-store Ziosk tablets on every table. The Chili's app also made it easier for loyalty members to keep track of points and redeem rewards, making Chili's the first restaurant of its caliber to hand control of account management to the customer. To sign up for the rewards program, customers have to be over the age of 18 with a valid email address and phone number. Every $1 spent on eligible menu items earns reward points that go straight to the customer's online account, which accumulates for use on future purchases.
Besides free chips and salsa on every visit, Chili's joins a long list of restaurants that offer birthday rewards, with the My Chili's Rewards program promising a free dessert on your birthday. Reward members have access to one-tap reordering through the Chili's app and other exclusive offers on a regular basis, such as occasional free kids meals, free appetizers, or free desserts. The My Chili's Rewards are redeemable at most Chili's locations, unless you happen to live in Oregon, the only U.S. state without a single Chili's restaurant location.