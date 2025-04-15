You Can Claim Free Chips And Salsa On Every Chili's Visit – Here's How

It should be deemed a universal crime not to accept a good deal when it's staring you right in the face, especially when it comes to good deals at a beloved restaurant like Chili's. Besides serving as home to the ever-popular baby back ribs and bargain-worthy Triple Dippers (we ranked the Triple Dipper appetizers here), Chili's is also renowned for its chips and salsa. You can get that basket of crispy tortilla chips and tangy salsa for free every time (yes, every time) when you sign up for My Chili's Rewards.

There's no crazy catch — no secret agenda that requires confessing your social security number or promising your firstborn child. Simply signing up for Chili's rewards program will earn you a free serving of chips and salsa on every visit where you spend at least $5 on other foods and beverages. You also have to order from Chili's at least once in a 60-day period, but that's as easy as convincing your book club to meet every month for Chicken Crispers (even though the Original Chicken Crispers were discontinued).