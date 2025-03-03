The Only US State Without A Single Chili's Restaurant Location

"Hi, welcome to Chili's" isn't a greeting that foodies in Oregon will be hearing any time soon (Vine-lovers, rise up). Alas, the Beaver State is the only one of 50 in the U.S. without a Chili's restaurant — a seeming byproduct of corporate exile across the state (there's no Dunkin' there either).

According to data platform ScrapeHero, as of April 2024, Chili's has 1,222 U.S. restaurants scattered in fairly uniform distribution from coast to coast across 49 states. The largest concentration is in Texas with 216 restaurants, accounting for 18% of the total national presence. Elsewhere in America, Chili's remains an endangered species. Per the Chili's website, there's only one location left in Maine, Washington, and North Dakota, and two locations each in Montana and South Dakota.

Despite these seemingly-grim figures, the fast-casual chain put up record-breaking numbers in late January with 31% comparable sales growth in fiscal Q2 2025 — and the drive was led by Gen Z foodies and their affinity for the Triple Dipper. Indeed, Chili's appetizers like Big Mouth bites and boneless honey-chipotle wings are worth posting about. (We aren't crazy about the chain's quesadillas, though.) In 2024-2025, says the firm, Chili's customers will "primarily [be] Gen Z (18-26) and Millennials (27-42), with a focus on younger, social media-savvy diners."