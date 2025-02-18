The One Chili's Appetizer You Actually Need In Your Triple Dipper
Chili's has been a member of the casual dining club since 1975, serving chips, salsa, and baby back ribs. However, the restaurant has been enjoying a sudden resurgence in popular culture when it majorly took off on TikTok this past summer. Mainly, this newfound love of the chain was the result of its Triple Dipper, an appetizer where you can pick three of its starter options and complimentary dips.
People have praised the salty goodness and variety that the appetizer provides, with many ordering it for themselves as a meal, in addition to posting about ranting over a Triple Dipper and margaritas. We want your next Chili's trip to be the best it can be, so that's why we did the hard work for you and recently ranked the most popular Triple Dipper appetizer options.
Coming in first place, our winner, which probably doesn't come as a surprise to any Chili's aficionado, goes to the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers, an ultimate must-have for your Triple Dipper. Meanwhile, we were not impressed with Chili's bone-in wings, which were not only more expensive than the other options but lacked flavor and moisture and came in last place.
The magic of the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crisper
The Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers have been the talk of the town when it comes to Chili's conversations, and it's not hard to understand why. Although the company did change its Original Chicken Crisper recipe in 2022, which sparked some disappointment from original fans, the current changes have been on the rather positive side and paid off in its taste and quality.
The Chicken Crisper itself has a good amount of breading, but not too much where it felt overpowering, and it lets the quality and amount of the chicken shine. These Chicken Crispers are not playing around in terms of size and are very filling. The chicken is crispy, and the honey-chipotle sauce provides some extra depth without making it soggy.
There are other Crisper options such as the Nashville Hot or plain Chicken Crispers, but there's something about the sweetness of the honey with the savory and spiciness of the chipotle that takes the item to the next level. Paired with ranch for dipping, which is cooling and tangy, it cuts through any heaviness and makes for the perfect bite of flavors.
On our list, we noted other standouts such as the fried mozzarella and the Big Mouth bites. Throw in the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers as your third and final choice, and you've got a balanced and delicious Triple Dipper combination.