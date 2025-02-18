The One Chili's Appetizer You Actually Need In Your Triple Dipper

Chili's has been a member of the casual dining club since 1975, serving chips, salsa, and baby back ribs. However, the restaurant has been enjoying a sudden resurgence in popular culture when it majorly took off on TikTok this past summer. Mainly, this newfound love of the chain was the result of its Triple Dipper, an appetizer where you can pick three of its starter options and complimentary dips.

Advertisement

People have praised the salty goodness and variety that the appetizer provides, with many ordering it for themselves as a meal, in addition to posting about ranting over a Triple Dipper and margaritas. We want your next Chili's trip to be the best it can be, so that's why we did the hard work for you and recently ranked the most popular Triple Dipper appetizer options.

Coming in first place, our winner, which probably doesn't come as a surprise to any Chili's aficionado, goes to the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers, an ultimate must-have for your Triple Dipper. Meanwhile, we were not impressed with Chili's bone-in wings, which were not only more expensive than the other options but lacked flavor and moisture and came in last place.

Advertisement