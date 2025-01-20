Pendleton Whisky: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Is any alcoholic beverage more associated with the Old West — or modern U.S. Western culture, for that matter — than whiskey? Even setting aside its stature as an American icon (mainly in the form of bourbon), there's a certain rugged air about whiskey that sets it apart from vodka, rum, or gin. Whether classified as a liquor or a spirit, there's nothing a cowboy or cowgirl presumably loves more than a shot of whiskey — a fact never forgotten by the folks behind Pendleton Whisky.

A proud product of the Pacific Northwest, Pendleton Whisky — and yes, since it's distilled in Canada, the "E" is supposed to be absent — aims to shine a spotlight on the historical significance and impact of Western culture. Created as a tribute to the famed Pendleton Round-Up rodeo, this Hood River Distillery product's label touts itself as a "true western tradition" crafted with the American cowboy's preferences in mind.

Given its rather intriguing backstory (and declaration as an "uncommonly smooth" whisky), you may be eager to learn more about Pendleton's original bottle. If you're as curious about this Northwest-originating whisky as I was, keep reading, as I present the ultimate bottle guide for Pendleton Whisky.

