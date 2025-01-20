Pendleton Whisky: The Ultimate Bottle Guide
Is any alcoholic beverage more associated with the Old West — or modern U.S. Western culture, for that matter — than whiskey? Even setting aside its stature as an American icon (mainly in the form of bourbon), there's a certain rugged air about whiskey that sets it apart from vodka, rum, or gin. Whether classified as a liquor or a spirit, there's nothing a cowboy or cowgirl presumably loves more than a shot of whiskey — a fact never forgotten by the folks behind Pendleton Whisky.
A proud product of the Pacific Northwest, Pendleton Whisky — and yes, since it's distilled in Canada, the "E" is supposed to be absent — aims to shine a spotlight on the historical significance and impact of Western culture. Created as a tribute to the famed Pendleton Round-Up rodeo, this Hood River Distillery product's label touts itself as a "true western tradition" crafted with the American cowboy's preferences in mind.
Given its rather intriguing backstory (and declaration as an "uncommonly smooth" whisky), you may be eager to learn more about Pendleton's original bottle. If you're as curious about this Northwest-originating whisky as I was, keep reading, as I present the ultimate bottle guide for Pendleton Whisky.
History of Pendleton Whisky
While the Pendleton Round-Up rodeo has been held annually since 1910, Pendleton Whisky only came into existence in 2003. Looking to craft a whisky that embodied the genuine Western spirit fostered by the century-old rodeo and festival (named for the Oregon town where the event is held), Pendleton was created to showcase "the easy drinking style that cowboys have loved for years," according to the brand's website.
Now, despite its long-running, clearcut desire to invoke the American cowboy and U.S. western culture with its product, the original Pendleton Whisky has always been distilled, aged, and cut in an undisclosed location in Canada — hence its distinction as a blended Canadian whisky. It may use glacier-fed spring water near its Hood River, Oregon location, and be aged in American oak barrels, but ultimately? The brand with the bucking bronco logo is a Canadian-made product.
Additionally, during its two-plus decade existence, the original Pendleton Whisky has become available throughout the U.S., with the brand growing alongside its now-signature bottle. As a result, Pendleton has expanded its portfolio beyond the original bottle over the years. This includes a 10-year-aged bourbon, a 12-year-aged rye, and Pendleton Midnight (which is aged for six years in brandy barrels) as of January 2025.
What does Pendleton Whisky taste like?
Two adjectives immediately sprang to mind upon first sipping Pendleton Whisky: Smooth and subtle. Now, that alliterative description may seem a bit surprising given the overall makeup of the Pendleton brand. But if you (like me) are expecting an aggressive-tasting whisky — one that'll leave you grimacing like a grizzled cowboy in an old-timey saloon — you're apt to be pleasantly surprised.
This whisky's aroma provides a sweet introduction, with notable hints of honey and vanilla found in the scent. The nose sets the stage for a fairly easy drinking experience to follow (as far as straight whisky sips go, that is), with a similarly slight sweetness present on the palate. A fruitiness springs forth, as well — which the distillery attributes to unspecified fall fruits — alongside a hint of spice. The finish is also rather understated, shining a further spotlight on what the brand describes as an "uncommonly smooth" product.
Interestingly enough, the overall smoothness of Pendleton Whisky sort of highlights its relative lack of complexity. It's certainly tasty, and there are flavor notes to detect, to be sure. Just don't expect to find anything out of the ordinary or too uniquely exciting when tasting this whisky.
How is Pendleton Whisky made?
Given how impactful the grains are to a whisky's flavor, you may have clicked on this article looking to discover exactly which grains are used when making the original Pendleton Whisky. But if you're hoping to learn the precise mash bill used by the brand in its original bottle, you may be slightly disappointed. After all, as is often the case with distilleries, Pendleton doesn't appear to publicly share every tidbit of information regarding the exact ingredients or production methods for its original blended whisky.
While the specific proportions of different grains used to make Pendleton Whisky are unknown, there are a handful of details available to share. For instance, once it's distilled, the whisky is placed in American oak barrels to age. Then again, the length of time it ages isn't specified, and the actual location in Canada where it's produced is unclear – two more pieces of proprietary information the distillery seemingly withholds from the public.
After aging, the remaining distillate is "cut with glacier-fed spring water" according to the label, which originates from the highest peak in Oregon, Mount Hood. At this point, the blended whisky is bottled and then shipped out for sale.
How to drink Pendleton Whisky
Since Pendleton Whisky offers a relatively clean canvas for incorporating additional ingredients (particularly as far as whiskies go), there's really no wrong way to drink it. In fact, given the rather underwhelming nature, it's not unreasonable to recommend drinking Pendleton Whisky however you'd like. In that sense, if you already have a preferred way to sip whisky (or whiskey) or a favored cocktail, Pendleton's sweetly smooth flavor profile is prone to work in that, too.
Now, as you might've ascertained when I discussed how Pendleton Whisky tastes, this spirit is a top-notch option for anyone who enjoys drinking whisky sans accompaniments. With a whisky this smooth (is there an echo in here?), it's tough to imagine any fan finding fault with Pendleton when it's served with nothing beyond frozen water. On that note, while I enjoyed it more with some ice, on the rocks is also my personal preference. If you're someone who likes nothing at all, it sips nicely when poured neat, as well.
Additionally, the brand's website notes the original cowboy cocktail is a good match for the original Pendleton Whisky — a suggestion I wholeheartedly agree with after mixing and trying it myself. Made with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, a splash of soda water, and a cherry/lemon wheel garnish, the cocktail was a true delight with Pendleton Whisky. In fact, folks who enjoy their whisky in a mixed drink but are unsure how to do so with Pendleton should go with the original cowboy.
How much does Pendleton Whisky cost?
Like any product available in the modern world, it's virtually impossible to say, with absolute certainty, what the precise price tag for Pendleton Whisky will be without context. After all, where and how you choose to obtain a bottle of this spirit will dictate a lot regarding the expected cost.
For starters, you can order a bottle directly from the company's website to be shipped to most U.S. states (with the exception of Alaska, Hawaii, Utah, and Michigan). Now, a single 750-milliliter bottle is listed at $30.99 on the Pendleton website as of January 2025 (before any applicable taxes or shipping and handling fees are tallied). But the company also offers a variety of gift packages, which come with a bottle of original Pendleton Whisky alongside other Pendleton whiskies or branded merchandise. The Rodeo Refresher pack, for instance, comes with a 750-milliliter bottle, as well as a pair of Pendleton rocks glasses and an ice cube mold for $70.99.
Of course, you can also find Pendleton Whisky at liquor stores throughout the U.S. if you prefer not to order online. More than that, depending on which state you're in, it may be less than what the company itself charges. A fifth is likely to cost between $20 – $25 per bottle, though that price range may fluctuate in the future.
Pendleton Whisky vs. Crown Royal
When it comes to Canadian whiskies, the first brand that springs to most people's mind is Crown Royal ... or perhaps that's just me. Still, setting aside my own intimate history with Crown Royal (there's a reason I previously ranked the best drinks to mix with the blended Canadian whisky), it's worth discussing how Pendleton compares to its fellow Canadian-made whisky.
Now, while there are plenty of Crown Royal flavors, the only comparison worth exploring for this guide was Pendleton Whisky versus the classic Crown Royal Deluxe option. First off, a single sip of Pendleton Whisky reminded me a lot of a less robust Crown Royal. Both whiskies have a subtly sweet scent and taste, for example, and each features a slight vanilla essence on the nose and palate, too.
While I personally prefer the heightened intensity of Crown Royal, any cocktail where that brand is called for would likely work just as well with Pendleton's original blended whisky. You might not be able to tell the difference between the two when stirred into a mixed drink, either, making it a solid blended Canadian whisky option if you're looking for a more cost-effective option than Crown Royal.
It's intimately connected to the legendary Pendleton Round-Up
Held each September in Pendleton, Oregon, the Pendleton Round-Up rodeo has championed the legacy of Western U.S. traditions for more than a century. The festival features an array of rodeo events and activities dedicated to celebrating the history of the American West, including various Native American tribes and cultures (among others). And while the fact that the Round-Up was the inspiration behind the creation of Pendleton Whisky is no secret, the connection doesn't end there.
The whisky brand is a chief sponsor of the Pendleton Round-up, for instance, in more ways than one. Aside from serving as one of the Round-Up's main sponsors in 2024, Pendleton Whisky also sponsored several individual events held at the festival. Additionally, eagle-eyed readers may have noticed the whisky brand's logo isn't just similar to the bucking bronco silhouette used by the Pendleton Round-Up — it's exactly the same (as is the "Let'er Buck" slogan shared by the brand and Round-Up).
As the main impetus behind its creation, Pendleton Whisky undoubtedly owes an enormous debt of gratitude to the Pendleton Round-Up. The two are inextricably linked, and likely to remain so as long as both entities exist.
The Pendleton Posse has acted as cowgirl-centric ambassadors since its inception
If there's a takeaway regarding the Pendleton brand's mindset, it's a determination to remain a unique entity in the world of whisky while staying true to its rodeo roots. In that sense, it's hardly surprising that the brand is represented publicly by the Pendleton Posse: A group of women — or, rather, cowgirls — who promote the whisky both online and in person.
Initially, Mindy Davis (AKA the original Pendleton Posse member) was the sole member of the now-group. As the brand expanded, the Posse grew to incorporate additional female Pendleton Whisky and Round-Up enthusiasts. While it's unclear just how members of the Pendleton Posse are chosen — I couldn't find any sort of information regarding an application process, for instance — these brand ambassadors don't appear to just be a group of attractive women cosplaying in cowgirl gear. In fact, the Pendleton Posse appears to consist of women selected for their authentic ability to embody the brand's Western tradition.
Acting as its face, the Pendleton Posse has been an undeniable driving force behind the brand's growth over its first 20 years. Given that, these cowgirls will likely continue to spread the gospel of Pendleton Whisky as long as the brand is around.
Pendleton is made with glacier water from Oregon's highest peak
As I briefly noted when discussing its production process, Pendleton Whisky is cut with glacier-fed spring water in Oregon after it's aged. But this isn't merely further proof of the brand's Pacific Northwest credentials (though it certainly doesn't hurt that cause). In fact, the water used to make each bottle of Pendleton Whisky originates from the highest point in Oregon: Mount Hood.
Located about an hour outside of Portland — meaning you could trek to the mountain in the morning, then visit one of the Oregon city's best restaurants to enjoy a meal and a glass of Pendleton Whisky — Mount Hood is a dormant volcano that's part of the Cascade Range. With a peak of 11,245 feet, it's also the fourth-highest point in all of the Cascades (which stretches through Northern California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, Canada).
Are there any real benefits to be derived by using water that originates from such a high elevation? Probably not. But it does make for another interesting feather in Pendleton Whisky's cap (or cowboy hat).